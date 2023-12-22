After a long day of playing Battle Royale, there’s nothing better than winding down with some LEGO Fortnite. But before you can settle in, you have to make sure your friends can jump on, too. Here’s how to make someone a Keyholder in LEGO Fortnite.

How to Make Someone a Keyholder in LEGO Fortnite

Obviously, the person who creates the world in a survival game has lots of power. They decide who gets access and what the rules are. However, LEGO Fortnite allows for more than one player to have the abilities of the creator. In fact, you can make up to seven people Keyholders in the new mode.

If you want to make some of your friends Keyholders in your world, all you have to do is follow the steps below:

Launch LEGO Fortnite and invite your friends. Head into your world and find either the Map or Inventory menus. Find the “Players” tab. Choose each friend from the list and click the “Share Key” button at the bottom of the menu. You will receive confirmation that “Player is now a keyholder for this world.”

Why Should You Make Someone a Keyholder in LEGO Minecraft?

The biggest reason to make someone a Keyholder is so they can access the world at any time, even if the owner is offline. Teamwork is the name of the game in LEGO Fortnite, and you won’t get far if your friends aren’t allowed to play without you.

However, with only seven Keys to hand out, you must be strategic with how you choose. You may want to give one to a close friend, but if they would rather throw Dynamite in people’s houses than work on upgrading the Village, it may be best to give those privileges to someone else.