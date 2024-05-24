Fortnite Season 3 All Wastelander Challenges & Locations

Fortnite Season 3 Wrecked adds a fun new mechanic called Wastelander Challenges, which impose a negative status effect on the player. The trade-off is more XP for completing accolades while a Wastelander Challenge is equipped, and you can earn a free cosmetic.
Wastelander Challenge Pickup Locations
There are currently only four locations in Fortnite Season 2 where you can pick up Wastelander Challenges. They are large machines that look like a pile of junk or a modern art sculpture. When you approach one, you can press the interact key, and it will offer you a challenge. Don’t worry. You can see which Wastelander Challenge you’re being offered before you accept it.
The four locations are as follows:
- On the small island Southwest of Redline Rig
- Outside of a junkyard south of Reckless Railways
- On the other side of the lake, East of Classy Courts
- North of Rebel’s Roost
All Wastelander Challenges in Fortnite
There are a variety of Wastelander Challenges that can be bestowed on players, and they are all pretty horrible. However, if a normal Battle Royale is too easy, these machine-imposed challenges can spice things up a bit.
Here are all of the Wastelander Challenges you can receive:
- Jammed Clips – Reloading is Disabled
- Burnin’ Hot Items – Take Damage when picking up items
- Unshielded – Cannot Gain Shields
- Full Throttle – Take Damage While Standing Still
- The Ground is Llava – Take damage while touching the ground
- Perma-damage – Health and shield items are not usable
Wastelander Challenge Rewards in Fortnite
On top of the challenging gameplay, players have the opportunity to earn a free cosmetic item. The Watelander’s Mark is a wrap you can earn by winning a Fortnite match with a Wastelander Challenge in your inventory.
You also earn bonus XP for completing challenges and accolades while you have an active Wastelander Challenge.