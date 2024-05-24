Fortnite Season 3 All Wastelander Challenges & Locations

Fortnite Season 3 Wrecked adds a fun new mechanic called Wastelander Challenges, which impose a negative status effect on the player. The trade-off is more XP for completing accolades while a Wastelander Challenge is equipped, and you can earn a free cosmetic.

Recommended Videos

Wastelander Challenge Pickup Locations

There are currently only four locations in Fortnite Season 2 where you can pick up Wastelander Challenges. They are large machines that look like a pile of junk or a modern art sculpture. When you approach one, you can press the interact key, and it will offer you a challenge. Don’t worry. You can see which Wastelander Challenge you’re being offered before you accept it.

The four locations are as follows:

On the small island Southwest of Redline Rig

Outside of a junkyard south of Reckless Railways

On the other side of the lake, East of Classy Courts

North of Rebel’s Roost

All Wastelander Challenges in Fortnite

There are a variety of Wastelander Challenges that can be bestowed on players, and they are all pretty horrible. However, if a normal Battle Royale is too easy, these machine-imposed challenges can spice things up a bit.

Here are all of the Wastelander Challenges you can receive:

Jammed Clips – Reloading is Disabled

Burnin’ Hot Items – Take Damage when picking up items

Unshielded – Cannot Gain Shields

Full Throttle – Take Damage While Standing Still

The Ground is Llava – Take damage while touching the ground

Perma-damage – Health and shield items are not usable

Wastelander Challenge Rewards in Fortnite

On top of the challenging gameplay, players have the opportunity to earn a free cosmetic item. The Watelander’s Mark is a wrap you can earn by winning a Fortnite match with a Wastelander Challenge in your inventory.

You also earn bonus XP for completing challenges and accolades while you have an active Wastelander Challenge.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more