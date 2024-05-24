fortnite wastelander challenge machine
Category:
Video Games
Guides

Fortnite Season 3 All Wastelander Challenges & Locations

Image of Zackerie Fairfax
Zackerie Fairfax
|
Published: May 24, 2024 08:51 am

Fortnite Season 3 Wrecked adds a fun new mechanic called Wastelander Challenges, which impose a negative status effect on the player. The trade-off is more XP for completing accolades while a Wastelander Challenge is equipped, and you can earn a free cosmetic.

Recommended Videos

Wastelander Challenge Pickup Locations

fortnite wastelander challenge locations

There are currently only four locations in Fortnite Season 2 where you can pick up Wastelander Challenges. They are large machines that look like a pile of junk or a modern art sculpture. When you approach one, you can press the interact key, and it will offer you a challenge. Don’t worry. You can see which Wastelander Challenge you’re being offered before you accept it.

The four locations are as follows:

  • On the small island Southwest of Redline Rig
  • Outside of a junkyard south of Reckless Railways
  • On the other side of the lake, East of Classy Courts
  • North of Rebel’s Roost

All Wastelander Challenges in Fortnite

fortnite wastelander challenge

There are a variety of Wastelander Challenges that can be bestowed on players, and they are all pretty horrible. However, if a normal Battle Royale is too easy, these machine-imposed challenges can spice things up a bit.

Here are all of the Wastelander Challenges you can receive:

  • Jammed Clips – Reloading is Disabled
  • Burnin’ Hot Items – Take Damage when picking up items
  • Unshielded – Cannot Gain Shields
  • Full Throttle – Take Damage While Standing Still
  • The Ground is Llava – Take damage while touching the ground
  • Perma-damage – Health and shield items are not usable

Wastelander Challenge Rewards in Fortnite

Wastelander's mark fortnite wrap

On top of the challenging gameplay, players have the opportunity to earn a free cosmetic item. The Watelander’s Mark is a wrap you can earn by winning a Fortnite match with a Wastelander Challenge in your inventory.

You also earn bonus XP for completing challenges and accolades while you have an active Wastelander Challenge.

Post Tag:
Fortnite
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article All Fallout Items in Fortnite Season 3 Wrecked
fortnite power armor skins
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
All Fallout Items in Fortnite Season 3 Wrecked
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes May 24, 2024
Read Article All New Medallions in Fortnite Chapter 3 Wrecked & How to Get Them
fortnite megalo don boss npc
Category: News
News
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
All New Medallions in Fortnite Chapter 3 Wrecked & How to Get Them
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes May 24, 2024
Read Article All XDefiant Factions, Ranked From Worst to Best
XDefiant Escort Official Screenshot AI Upscaled
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
All XDefiant Factions, Ranked From Worst to Best
Haiden Lovely Haiden Lovely May 24, 2024
Related Content
Read Article All Fallout Items in Fortnite Season 3 Wrecked
fortnite power armor skins
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
All Fallout Items in Fortnite Season 3 Wrecked
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes May 24, 2024
Read Article All New Medallions in Fortnite Chapter 3 Wrecked & How to Get Them
fortnite megalo don boss npc
Category: News
News
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
All New Medallions in Fortnite Chapter 3 Wrecked & How to Get Them
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes May 24, 2024
Read Article All XDefiant Factions, Ranked From Worst to Best
XDefiant Escort Official Screenshot AI Upscaled
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
All XDefiant Factions, Ranked From Worst to Best
Haiden Lovely Haiden Lovely May 24, 2024
Author
Zackerie Fairfax
Zackerie Fairfax is an Associate Editor at The Escapist. He's honed his skills as a Pokemon trainer from a young age, and fell in love with the quirky, imaginative side of gaming shortly after. Fairfax has had bylines in Screen Rant and Dexerto, as well as The LaRue County Herald News. He accepts any and all pitches at [email protected].