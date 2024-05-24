Fortnite Season 3 Wrecked Map: All New Locations & POIs

A new season of Fortnite means a new map with new POIs and landmarks, but Season 3 Wrecked is a bit bottom-heavy with the changes. Here is a look at the new map in Fortnite Season 3, as well as all of the new locations.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 Map

As you can see, the new map for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 only really changes in the bottom middle section. Despite all of the mythology being removed and gods vacating their POIs, we still have all four mythological POIs on the map.

Instead, we see four new POIs sprout up, adding several roadways to connect the desolate landscape.

Every New POI in Fortnite Season 3

Redline Rig is the first of the new POIs, neighboring Brawler’s Battleground. It’s home to The Machinist, a new boss NPC who drops a pretty useful Medallion that restores Shield over time. She also drops a Mythic assault rifle, and you can jack the keys to her suped-up ride.

West of the rig is Brutal Beachhead, home to another boss: Megalo Don. He’s as fearsome as it gets, and defeating him will grant players his medallion, which applies an infinite Nitro buff. You’ll also get his Mythic melee weapon and the keys to his ride.

Nitrodome is another new POI that houses a boss. Ringmaster Scarr rules the middle of the island and isn’t afraid to defend her home turf. Her Medallion is arguably the best, giving the player infinite ammo and a buff. You’ll also get her Mythic Boom Bow, which certainly won’t cause havoc in Zero Build mode. And, you guessed it, you also get the keys to her ride.

Lastly, Sandy Steppes is kind of doing its own thing to the left of Brutal Beachhead. There aren’t any bosses or Mythics to be found here, but you’ll need to visit it to fill out your map.

