Christmas has come to The Continental. If you want some more information about a familiar skin that just reappeared in the item shop, here’s everything you need to know about the new John Wick skin in Fortnite.

Fortnite’s New John Wick Skin, Explained

John Wick has a long history with Fortnite, which shouldn’t be surprising if you know anything about the character. Wick’s first connection to Fortnite came in the form of a Season 3 Battle Pass skin, The Reaper. A man with a beard wearing a black suit, many players believed the skin was inspired by Wick. And that’s all players had for over a year – until the real Baba Yaga came to Battle Royale.

In 2019, right around the release of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, a John Wick skin came to Fortnite. It came in two styles, and a Back Bling and Pickaxe were also available for purchase. A couple of Emotes inspired by the series also found their way into the game, “Be Seeing You” and “Bulletproof.” Players could even find themselves at Wick’s house at one point in Battle Royale.

Sadly, that was the last time Wick was seen in Fortnite, and with the series winding down with John Wick: Chapter 4, it felt like that was it. However, with Winterfest 2023 now in full swing, Fortnite has brought everyone’s favorite assassin back. The John Wick skin, which now comes in four styles, including two where he’s missing the finger he lost in Chapter 3, as well as Back Blings, Pickaxes, and Emotes inspired by the series, are currently in the item shop.

The skin itself, as well as the Assassin Pack Back Bling, the Simple Sledge Pickaxe, the Wick’s Katana Back Bling, the Wick’s Katana Pickaxe, and the Assassin Item Wrap, costs 2,000 V-Bucks. Meanwhile, the Emotes range anywhere from 200 to 500 V-Bucks.

With the status of the John Wick franchise up in the air, this could be the last time he appears in the item shop, so don’t miss out on a great skin with lots of history.