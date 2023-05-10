FPS Game Mouse Is Like BioShock and Cuphead Had a Baby

First-person shooters are a dime a dozen these days. Mainstays like Halo and Doom have been around for quite some time and will probably continue to get released in the future. When you have iconic games like these, it is hard to stand out. That’s why just-announced FPS game Mouse looks like such a breath of fresh air in its teaser trailer. Its retro rubber hose animation style and lack of color help it stand out among its contemporaries in the genre.

Here’s a quick synopsis of the game via its Steam page: “Join private detective John Mouston in MOUSE, a gritty, jazz-fueled shooter. With guns blazing and a retro rubber hose animation style, battle your way through a corrupt city full of crooks and danger. Inspired by classic FPS and noir films, MOUSE is the explosive shooter you’ve been waiting for.”

Check out the short FPS teaser trailer for Mouse below, courtesy of Gematsu:

As you can see, it’s very early in development, but still quite impressive. It gives off BioShock vibes with its item shop, weapons, and violence. The animation style and jazz music bring Cuphead to mind. Environments look destructible, as well as enemies!

You can wishlist Mouse on Steam right now. Hopefully, developer/publisher Fumi Games will have more information on the game soon, like a release date and other platforms it might target.