Between 2000 and 2006, Malcolm in the Middle delivered some of the most uniformly excellent comedy anyone could hope for, and the quality owed to a combination of excellent writing and fantastic performances from the likes of Frankie Muniz, Bryan Cranston, and Jane Kaczmarek. And if the stars align just right, the show could apparently come back in some capacity. Speaking with Fox News Digital, Frankie Muniz revealed that Bryan Cranston is apparently writing a Malcolm in the Middle revival of some sort, though details are slim and the likelihood of its getting off the ground is unclear.

“I know Bryan Cranston is really into the idea and he’s kind of heading writing the script and getting everything rolling,” said Muniz. “So, there might be something. I would be down 100 percent.”

Back in December 2016, Cranston said there had been “some conversation” about a movie. At that time, he said, “I don’t know if or when that could happen(;) I guess we have to gauge the temperament of the fans to see if it’s something they want. But maybe. It would be fun to play with all those people again.”

Based off Frankie Muniz’s vague phrasing, it’s difficult to discern if Bryan Cranston is working on a movie treatment or a TV show treatment for this proposed Malcolm in the Middle revival. But whatever it is, it would be nice if it could come to fruition, if it can maintain the quality of the original. Perhaps it could show Malcolm in the lead-up to his destined presidential run teased at the end of the series, since the character would be old enough to run for president now.

The rest of the Fox News Digital article is a discussion of how Frankie Muniz managed to avoid the pitfalls of celebrity and instead has had a varied, fulfilling life. It’s always nice when a child star doesn’t become a train wreck, and the article is a surprisingly good read. Muniz also used the interview as an opportunity to set the record straight about a story that has been circulating for a few years: In the past, it had been stated that Muniz suffers from significant memory loss and had essentially forgotten ever filming Malcolm in the Middle. However, Muniz has clarified that these reports were blown out of proportion, and basically the reason he doesn’t always remember things about the show is just that he was so busy filming it and one person can only remember so many little details.

So, today is a win for both Malcolm in the Middle and Frankie Muniz’s cognition. Meanwhile, I guess Bryan Cranston did okay for himself too. He was Zordon, at least.