Friday the 13th: The Game to Be Removed for Purchase, Receives Price Cut

Asymmetrical horror game Friday the 13th: The Game will be removed for purchase at the end of 2023, with the game remaining available to play for existing owners at least through December 31, 2024. Developer IllFonic and publisher Gun Interactive shared the heartbreaking news on social media. They explained that the developer’s license is set to expire on December 31, 2023, meaning that, at that point, you will no longer be able to purchase the game.

“We would like to thank our community for the dedication they’ve shown to Friday the 13th: The Game and Gun Interactive as a whole, and we are happy the game will live on (a while) longer and continue to be enjoyed by anyone owning the game already,” said the team.

It’s sad to see this inventive take on a classic ‘80s franchise wind down, but it isn’t all bad news for those looking to kill or be killed on Camp Crystal Lake. IllFonic and Gun have decided to reduce the price of the base experience of Friday the 13th: The Game to $4.99. Additionally, each piece of DLC content will now only cost $0.99. These prices will stick until the game is removed from purchase in 2024. So, in some ways, there has never been a better time to enjoy the multiplayer experience than right now.

However, at the time of writing, on digital storefronts like Steam and the PlayStation Store, Friday The 13th: The Game is still listed at $14.99, with most DLC costing around $1.99. It’s not clear when exactly these new prices will go into effect, but judging by today’s statement, players likely won’t have to wait long to take advantage of the deal.

Friday The 13th: The Game released in 2017, and it is being removed from storefronts a little over six years later. While Jason’s time as a video game killer is coming to an end here, Gun is still busy churning out similar experiences. For example, the publisher has partnered with Sumo Digital to create The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, another asymmetrical horror game that is set to release on August 18, 2023. Stay tuned for more ‘80s multiplayer horror games while we wait for Friday The 13th: The Game to shut down in 2024.