Developer Sumo Digital and publisher Gun Interactive have revealed a The Texas Chain Saw Massacre release date of August 18, 2023 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, and it’s coming to Xbox and PC Game Pass day one. The release date trailer accompanying the announcement is just as spine-chilling as the movies the project is based on. Better yet, a technical test is on the way to help with the long wait until August, set to begin May 25. Until then, you can watch the new bloody The Texas Chain Saw Massacre trailer below for another taste of the asymmetrical horror to come.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre game from the makers of Friday the 13th: The Game was announced in 2021 as its latest asymmetrical horror adaptation. Its upcoming technical test will give us our best look at the game since its reveal. Gun and Sumo actually teased the test a few days ago, letting players know a few key details about it. For starters, the Texas Chain Saw Massacre technical test is free to join, and players will have the freedom to upload and share content from the game as they desire. However, it will only be available to players on PC via Steam.

With the release date now known, we surely won’t have to wait much longer to learn more about the Texas Chain Saw Massacre game. If it’s anything like past Gun titles, we’re in for a treat, so stay tuned for updates.