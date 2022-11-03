Publisher Forever Entertainment has shared a new gameplay trailer for Front Mission 1st: Remake, in addition to announcing a digital release date of November 30, 2022 on Nintendo Switch. As the name would suggest, this is a full-scale remake of the original Front Mission strategy RPG that Square released for Super Famicom in Japan in 1995. Graphics have obviously been overhauled, and there are “tweaks to the gameplay and mechanics.” The soundtrack has received a new orchestration, but the original soundtrack will also be available.

The premise of Front Mission 1st: Remake is that nations use giant robots called Wanzers to wage war in the year 2090 (because of course they do), and Huffman Island becomes a “hotbed of conflict” because it is “the only place where the Oceania Cooperative Union (O.C.U.) and the Unified Continental States (U.C.S.) share a land border.” It will tell a “mature” story with “non-Manichean protagonists,” which is not a description you often hear in PR for video games.

Check out the gameplay trailer for Front Mission 1st: Remake to go with its Switch release date announcement.

Front Mission 1st: Remake will be available to preorder starting November 16. Meanwhile, Forever Entertainment will release Front Mission 2: Remake in 2023, and a remake of Front Mission 3 has been announced as well.