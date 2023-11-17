Frozen 4 In the Works at Disney

As CEO Bob Iger makes efforts at damage control after a poor couple of years for the company, he revealed that two more Frozen movies are in the works at Disney.

Frozen 3 and 4 Are on Their Way

Per Variety, Iger revealed that both Frozen 3 and Frozen 4 are happening with director Jenn Lee working on both projects. “Frozen 3 is in the works, and there might be a Frozen 4 in the works too,” Iger said during a conversation with Good Morning America. “But I don’t have much to say about those films right now. Jenn Lee, who created the original Frozen and Frozen 2, is hard at work with her team at Disney animation on not one but actually two stories.” The announcement that not one but two more Frozen movies are coming is in line with the opening of the World of Frozen attraction at Hong Kong Disneyland.

While Iger may have played it safe by hedging most of the announcement, songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez later confirmed that they would be returning to pen the music for the films via a post on Twitter. Further information on the sequels is still largely under wraps, with the cast not having been announced. It seems safe to assume that both Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel will reprise their roles as Anna and Elsa, respectively.

While Lee is still involved with the development of Frozen 3, she won’t be the one sitting in the director’s chair. In June 2023, she confirmed that someone else was helming the production but did not specify who. “Where we’re going with Frozen did not come from me,” Lee said. “It came from an incredible person… And I’ve been blown away by it and I’m just having a blast with that team.” She followed this up by stating that while she still hopes to direct again, Frozen needed innovation from someone new. “But there’s a time when you give everything you can and then you make room for innovation of the next person. I can’t imagine anywhere but Disney.”

Starting in 2013 with the release of Frozen, Disney’s adaptation of the Hans Christian Andersen fairytale The Snow Queen has skyrocketed to be one of the studio’s most lucrative properties. The first film raked in 1.33 billion at the box office, while 2019’s Frozen 2 blew everyone away by making $1.45 billion, setting the record for animated movies that it still holds to this day.