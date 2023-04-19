FUBAR Is an Arnold Schwarzenegger Netflix Action Comedy Series

Netflix has released the official trailer for FUBAR, an eight-episode action comedy series starring Arnold Schwarzenegger in his first TV series ever. The 75-year-old actor is playing a 65-year-old man who has just retired from the CIA and is looking forward to family time, but then he gets pulled back into action for one more mission — where he discovers that his daughter (Monica Barbaro) is actually a CIA agent too. Action comedy hijinks ensue as father and daughter “realize their entire relationship has been a lie and they truly don’t know one another at all.”

FUBAR additionally features Milan Carter, Fortune Feimster, Travis Van Winkle, Jay Baruchel, Andy Buckley, Aparna Brielle, Barbara Eve Harris, Fabiana Udenio, and Gabriel Luna, and it is created and executive produced by Nick Santora. Schwarzenegger is also an executive producer, alongside Adam Higgs, Scott Sullivan, Holly Dale, and Bill Bost with Skydance’s David Ellison and Dana Goldberg.

The FUBAR trailer looks pretty solid, and putting Arnold Schwarzenegger in an action comedy is always a good idea, as universally beloved and critically acclaimed (don’t fact-check us) Jingle All the Way proved. When an actor reaches Schwarzenegger’s age, it can be kind of depressing sometimes to see them still leading serious action movies, but the premise of this show allows the actor to acknowledge his age and use it as fodder for a fun dynamic with the character’s daughter.

FUBAR lands on Netflix on May 25, and the streamer deserves some credit for being the first people in 75 years to get Schwarzenegger to do eight episodes of 60-minute television. Meanwhile, if you just can’t get enough of men in their 70s going on action adventures, don’t forget that Harrison Ford’s Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny arrives this June.