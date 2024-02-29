Category:
Guides
Video Games

Full Gongaga Region Map in FF7 Rebirth: All Intel, Caches & More

Image of Liam Nolan
Liam Nolan
|
Published: Feb 29, 2024 03:38 pm
An image from Final Fantasy 7 FF7 Rebirth that shows Cloud on a Chocobo.

A major region in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth, Gongaga plays a key role in the game, and while it’s not the biggest, there’s a lot to find, so here’s our map of all the intel, Caches, Chocobo Stops, and more.

Recommended Videos

Jump To:

A Map of Every Location, Intel, Cache, & Chocobo Stop in the Gongaga Region of FF7 Rebirth

I’ve compiled the map of the Gongaga Region in FF7 Rebirth in the images below. One of the big tricks to region is that you’ll need its chocobo in order to be able to explore large parts of the map. You’re trusty steed will jump off various mushrooms, which will take them to other parts of the map. This adds a bit of difficulty to the navigation. You’ll get your chocobo from Cissnei after visiting the reactor and before heading to Cosmo Canyon, so just progress the story normally.

A map showing the Gongaga Region of Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth, with all of the locations for intel, chocobo stops, caches, and more.
A map showing the Gongaga Region of Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth, with all of the locations for intel, chocobo stops, caches, and more.
A map showing the Gongaga Region of Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth, with all of the locations for intel, chocobo stops, caches, and more.
A map showing the Gongaga Region of Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth, with all of the locations for intel, chocobo stops, caches, and more.

Here’s a List of Everything on the Gongaga Region Map

As a piece of fair warning, it can be difficult to find all of the various intel spots in the Gongaga Region in FF7 Rebirth, even with a map. My advice is to really take stock of your surroundings and look for small or hidden pathways up to spots with the right mushrooms that’ll launch you where you need to go. Keep exploring, and eventually you’ll find what you’re looking for. Otherwise, here’s our list of what you can find on the Gongaga Region map in FF7 Rebirth, not including side quests or Queen’s Blood matches.

  • 5 Remnawave Towers
  • 18 Combat Assignments
  • 3 Divine Intel/Summon Crystals
  • 6 Lifesprings/Expedition Intel
  • 4 Protorelics/Phenomenon Intel
  • 1 Moghouse
  • 7 Chocobo Stops
  • 9 Caches
  • 2 Excavation Intel

Although much of the Gongaga Region in FF7 Rebirth is optional, you should consider trying to do as many of these tasks as you can before heading off to Cosmo Canyon, as Chadley’s Materia and the Party XP you get from it is definitely worth it. Plus, Caches give you a lot of great goodies. Regardless of what you do, though, that’s our map of the Gongaga Region in FF7 Rebirth!

If you’re looking for more, here’s our complete map of the Corel Region in FF7 Rebirth.

Post Tag:
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
related content
Read Article Full Nibel Region Map in FF7 Rebirth: All Intel, Caches & More
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Square Enix
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Full Nibel Region Map in FF7 Rebirth: All Intel, Caches & More
Liam Nolan Liam Nolan Feb 29, 2024
Read Article How to Get Rid of the Mako Gas to Activate the Elevator in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth
FF7 Rebirth Cloud and Sephiroth
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Get Rid of the Mako Gas to Activate the Elevator in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth
Jordan Althoff Jordan Althoff Feb 29, 2024
Read Article All Major Voice Actors & Cast List for Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Voice Actors
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
All Major Voice Actors & Cast List for Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth
Laura Gray Laura Gray Feb 29, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Full Nibel Region Map in FF7 Rebirth: All Intel, Caches & More
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Square Enix
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Full Nibel Region Map in FF7 Rebirth: All Intel, Caches & More
Liam Nolan Liam Nolan Feb 29, 2024
Read Article How to Get Rid of the Mako Gas to Activate the Elevator in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth
FF7 Rebirth Cloud and Sephiroth
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Get Rid of the Mako Gas to Activate the Elevator in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth
Jordan Althoff Jordan Althoff Feb 29, 2024
Read Article All Major Voice Actors & Cast List for Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Voice Actors
Category:
Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
All Major Voice Actors & Cast List for Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth
Laura Gray Laura Gray Feb 29, 2024
Author
Liam Nolan
Liam Nolan is the Managing Editor of The Escapist. After getting his Master of Arts in English in 2016, he began writing about comics, television, movies, and video games, with his work appearing at such outlets as Marvel.com, CBR, and The Mary Sue. When he's not writing on pop culture, you can find Liam working on his creative projects or traveling. He's been with The Escapist since 2023. You can follow him on Twitter @LD_Nolan or on Bluesky @ldnolan.bsky.social.