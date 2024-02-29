Full Gongaga Region Map in FF7 Rebirth: All Intel, Caches & More

A major region in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth, Gongaga plays a key role in the game, and while it’s not the biggest, there’s a lot to find, so here’s our map of all the intel, Caches, Chocobo Stops, and more.

Recommended Videos

A Map of Every Location, Intel, Cache, & Chocobo Stop in the Gongaga Region of FF7 Rebirth

I’ve compiled the map of the Gongaga Region in FF7 Rebirth in the images below. One of the big tricks to region is that you’ll need its chocobo in order to be able to explore large parts of the map. You’re trusty steed will jump off various mushrooms, which will take them to other parts of the map. This adds a bit of difficulty to the navigation. You’ll get your chocobo from Cissnei after visiting the reactor and before heading to Cosmo Canyon, so just progress the story normally.

Here’s a List of Everything on the Gongaga Region Map

As a piece of fair warning, it can be difficult to find all of the various intel spots in the Gongaga Region in FF7 Rebirth, even with a map. My advice is to really take stock of your surroundings and look for small or hidden pathways up to spots with the right mushrooms that’ll launch you where you need to go. Keep exploring, and eventually you’ll find what you’re looking for. Otherwise, here’s our list of what you can find on the Gongaga Region map in FF7 Rebirth, not including side quests or Queen’s Blood matches.

5 Remnawave Towers

18 Combat Assignments

3 Divine Intel/Summon Crystals

6 Lifesprings/Expedition Intel

4 Protorelics/Phenomenon Intel

1 Moghouse

7 Chocobo Stops

9 Caches

2 Excavation Intel

Although much of the Gongaga Region in FF7 Rebirth is optional, you should consider trying to do as many of these tasks as you can before heading off to Cosmo Canyon, as Chadley’s Materia and the Party XP you get from it is definitely worth it. Plus, Caches give you a lot of great goodies. Regardless of what you do, though, that’s our map of the Gongaga Region in FF7 Rebirth!

If you’re looking for more, here’s our complete map of the Corel Region in FF7 Rebirth.