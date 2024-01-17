FX’s Alien Won’t Be a Limited Series

It looks like FX has long-term plans for its upcoming Alien TV series, as the show’s creator, Noah Hawley, has confirmed that the series won’t be a limited series. In fact, that’s the reason he thought it would be a good idea to make the project in the first place.

“I knew that their desire was for a recurring series, not a limited series, and I had an idea that I was excited about, that I could see the escalation of it from one year to another,” he told Collider. “That’s where we ended up not pitching them having a bible or pitching them blow-by-blow, but saying, ‘Big picture: this is the first movement, this is the second movement, and we’re ultimately going here.'”

The upcoming series will be the first project in the franchise since Disney bought Fox in 2019. The studio was quick to announce that they would be using the franchise in a new movie and show, but fans didn’t get much news until last year. At that point, the series was announced, but it’s been a long time coming, especially thanks to the show being delayed during the SAG-AFTRA strikes. Now things are back on track, however, and the series is getting started on what will be its first season.

FX’s Alien show will reportedly take place on Earth and continue the franchise’s dive into focusing on synthetic life. Otherwise, details are being kept under wraps, and that’s probably because the show is in very early production right now.

However, fans are soon to have plenty of Alien content as Fox also has a new movie on the way called Alien: Romulus, directed by Fede Alvarez.

The Alien TV series does not have a release date yet.