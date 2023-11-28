Genvid CEO Responds to Silent Hill: Ascension AI Allegations

Jacob Navok, the CEO Silent Hill: Ascension developer Genvid, has responded to allegations that the game is written by AI.

On X, Navok refuted the idea that Silent Hill: Ascension uses AI, saying, “Every word in Ascension was written by real people, many of whom have long-running careers in writing including Telltale titles, Pixar titles, GoW Ragnarok, Resident Evil Village and more. Across our 100,000+ words, zero are authored by LLMs or AI, and all are from dedicated work of a talented team.”

In a later post, Navok did note that Genvid had run tests several years ago to see if AI could help with “animation or cinematic production pipelines.” He noted that the results weren’t very good and, in general, he says that he’s skeptical about using AI in creative projects. There were also attempts to use AI in chat moderation that failed.

Silent Hill: Ascension is an interactive horror game in which players can make choices that determine potential endings. Overall, the project hasn’t been well-received, and the poor quality of the writing drew accusations that Genvid was using AI. I can tell you from experience that, right now, people love to cry AI when they don’t like or agree with a piece of writing, regardless of that claim’s relation to reality.

Published by Konami, the Silent Hill franchise started in 1999 on the PlayStation 1 and has become one of the most iconic horror game series ever. However, in recent years, there’s been a noticeable lack of new, high-quality Silent Hill titles. In 2014, Hideo Kojima and Guillermo del Toro released an interactive teaser for their Silent Hills collaboration, which was given the title P.T., but the title was soon canceled and pulled from the PlayStation Network.