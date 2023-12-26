A 10-Year-Old Platformer’s Player Count Just Exploded

More than ten years after its original release, Geometry Dash has significantly more than doubled its player count in the course of a month.

Recently, Geometry Dash released its 2.2 update, the first major one for the game since 2017. According to SteamDB, the game had been hovering around 10,000 players for several years. In August, the numbers started to go up, culminating in an all-time peak of 88,346, which was set in December. The line on the graph is pretty wild to see, as it just goes straight up when the update hits.

As a note, this is only for the Steam version of the game. It’s not clear at this time if it’s had the same sort of uptick on mobile and other platforms, though it seems likely that would be the case.

Released in 2013, Geometry Dash comes from developer Robert Topala and RobTop Games. The title requires players to tap on their screens, or alternatively push buttons on their mouse or keyboard, to make their character traverse different obstacles. There are also elements of rhythm games in it.

I decided to pick it up because of this new update myself, and I definitely enjoyed the experience. It’s an easy game to sink into and lose track of time while playing, though it’s incredibly challenging. Basically, it was a great afternoon of sinking into something I missed the first time around.

Since the game’s release, Topala has put out a variety of different spin-offs and other takes on Geometry Dash. He officially announced the new update to the regular game on X in 2023, telling players to “check steam,” alongside a gif of Thanos at the end of Avengers: Infinity War, after he’s used the Infinity Gauntlet to snap away have the life in the universe.

(via PCGamesN)