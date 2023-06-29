Good Burger 2 Movie Adds More Returning Original Cast Members

Welcome to Good Burger. Home of the Good Burger. Can I provide you with more Good Burger 2 casting information, please? That’s right, there’s more Good Burger 2 news just in case you forgot that the greatest sketch comedy-turned-movie franchise ever was finally getting the sequel it so richly deserves: Nickelodeon Studios announced casting today for the Paramount+ film that features a slew of ’90s Nick stars, returning cast members, and some fresher Nick faces.

Joining Kenan & Kel stars Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell in the sequel to the 1997 comedy, which was based on a sketch from the TV show All That, are a few returning faces from the original film, as Josh Server, Lori Beth Denberg, and Carmen Electra will all show up again. The former two actors were Fizz and Connie Muldoon, respectively, in the first Good Burger and were also part of All That‘s ensemble cast. Carmen Electra played Roxanne in the first film, an employee of a rival company who goes out on a date with Ed (Mitchell) in order to steal Good Burger’s secret sauce.

The film will also feature a slew of cameos from both “vintage” and current celebrities, including Kamaia Fairburn (Blockbuster), Lil Rel Howery (Vacation Friends), Jillian Bell (Brittany Runs a Marathon), Fabrizio Guido (Perry Mason), Anabel Graetz (Free Guy), Alex R. Hibbert (Moonlight), Elizabeth Hinkler (Tiny Beautiful Things), and Emily Hinkler (The Good Doctor). As with any film of this ilk, there are a ton of cameos and even more are going to be announced. They’ll all probably play customers or workers at Good Burger where Ed and Dexter (Thompson) are still working more than 25 years later.

Of course, a lot has changed in those 25 years for the actors themselves. Thompson is now a prominent star on Saturday Night Live and starring in car commercials while Mitchell’s career hasn’t been quite as impressive, but he’s kept working throughout the years. No doubt, Thompson’s current fame is one of the reasons we’re getting a new Good Burger film along with Paramount+ still in the greenlight-everything phase when the movie got underway. Things have obviously changed since then, but Good Burger 2 is still happening, thankfully, now with more returning cast and cameos.