Gori: Cuddly Carnage Mixes a Cute Cat With Unicorn Violence

Yes, I thought the main character was Blinx the Timesweeper.
Gori: Cuddly Carnage

2023 has been a year of good cat representation in video games. Stray is an interesting look at controlling felines in a cyberpunk world. Even the mediocre Forspoken has cute little magic cats you can pet. However, we haven’t seen cats get down and dirty in a video game. That is where Gori: Cuddly Carnage comes in to fix that missing representation. Publisher Wired Productions and developer Angry Demon Studio’s hack ‘n’ slash title recently received a new trailer to show off its carnage.

Check out the “Off Panel Trailer” below, developed in Unreal Engine 5:

It is nice to see Ultron still alive and well, providing the opening narration for this bloody cat game. Also, what am I even looking at? It’s like Blinx the Timesweeper meets Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater meets Devil May Cry. And yes, those are demonic unicorns Gori is slicing, dicing, and exploding.

Plot-wise, Gori: Cuddly Carnage casts you as the titular Gori, as he “battles against a rampant A.I hell-bent on ending his 9 lives as he slaughters armies of mutated toys across a twisted world full of arcade machines.” Sounds like we need him in real life, as well, with the way media is being monetized. Gori also utilizes a hoverboard named F.R.A.N.K and has abilities like the slamwheel and rocket shots. It’s just ridiculous enough to pique my interest.

Gori: Cuddly Carnage is coming soon to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC, Xbox Series X|S, and the Xbox One.

