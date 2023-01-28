Forspoken’s weird cats — sorry — Tanta’s Familiars are just fantastic. Ever felt like your own cat could magic themselves into a closed room? These furballs actually can teleport. But as cool as they are, can you pet Tanta’s Familiar cats in Forspoken? Here’s the full answer.

Yes, You Can Pet the Tanta’s Familiar Cats, Provided You Find Their Monuments

If you want to pet these magical moggies on a regular basis, you’ll need to catch them first. Here’s how you go about that.

Find a Tanta’s Familiar Monument. If you’ve spent a reasonable amount of time playing the game, you should have at least one on your map, marked with a paw icon.

Go to the shrine and wait for the cutscene if this is the first one you’ve visited.

When the cat appears nearby, hold down crouch (L2 on PS5) and sneak towards them.

The moment an exclamation mark appears above their heads, stop moving. If they get spooked, you’ll need to go back to the monument and activate it again.

Hey presto, Frey will pet the cat, and it’ll disappear.

But it gets even better. Every Tanta’s Familiar cat you successfully pet will now turn up at any Pilgrim’s Refuge you go to. You can then pet it (triangle on PS5), back away a bit till the action icon reappears, and then pet it again.

The more cats you find, the more you can pet. So yes, you can pet Tanta’s Familiar cats in Forspoken, and you shouldn’t ever stop.