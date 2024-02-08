How to Get Dreaded Tail in Granblue Fantasy Relink

With how extensive the endgame section is in Granblue Fantasy Relink, you can expect to spend a lot of time grinding for resources and materials to strengthen your party. Here’s how to farm Dreaded Tails in Granblue Fantasy Relink.

Recommended Videos

Granblue Fantasy Relink Dreaded Tail Location

At the time of writing, there is only one quest in the game that drops Dreaded Tails, and that is Saga Illustrated: Hellfire. This quest is only available on Maniac difficulty, so you’ll need to get your Skyfarer Grade up to unlock it.

Screenshot captured by The Escapist

Saga Illustrated: Hellfire can be a pretty tough quest when you first unlock it for a couple of reasons: you need to fight the Vulkan Bolla boss in a volcano arena, and it has a recommended power level of 9,000, which is nothing to scoff at.

While it is possible to take on plenty of quests while you’re below the recommended power level, we’d suggest at least trying to get to 9,000 before trying this one. The boss is no joke, and the arena just makes things tougher.

In addition to that, Dreaded Tails are not a guaranteed drop in this quest. You only have a chance of getting them on quest completion, which means that you’ll likely spend a while grinding this out.

How to Buy Dreaded Tails

The good news is that after you’ve beaten Saga Illustrated: Hellfire for the first time, Siero will start offering Dreaded Tails in his trade options. You’ll need to exchange five Gold Dalia Badges for each one, though.

Gold Dalia Badges can only be obtained through clearing online Quick Quests in Granblue Fantasy Relink, so if you’re primarily a solo player and you don’t want to keep farming Hellfire, you’ll need to step out of your comfort zone for this one.

What Dreaded Tails are For

Dreaded Tails are a weapon upgrade material in Granblue Fantasy Relink. They’re mainly used for uncapping the level of a weapon, and allowing you to upgrade it past its level cap. This is the fastest way to get stronger, so don’t sleep on your weapon upgrades.

That’s all you need to know about how to get Dreaded Tails in Granblue Fantasy Relink.