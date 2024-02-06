We’re not saying you can’t go through the entirety of Granblue Fantasy Relink with just a base level weapon, but look, it’s gonna be painful. Why not try to upgrade them instead? Here’s how to get Damascus Ingots in Granblue Fantasy Relink.

Granblue Fantasy Relink Damascus Ingot Locations

From what I’ve played so far, there seem to be only two ways of getting Damascus Ingots in Granblue Fantasy Relink, as listed below:

By trading with Siero

By completing the Slime After Slime side quest in Seedhollow

Both methods are annoying in their own right, and we’ll go over both of them in more detail.

Slime After Slime

After clearing Chapter 6 and unlocking the second town in the game, Seedhollow, you’ll have access to a whole host of new side quests. You’ll want to work through them until you get to the 55th side quest, titled Slime After Slime.

Your reward for clearing this quest for the first time is a Damascus Ingot, and that’s it. This isn’t really a repeatable quest where you can just keep farming for Ingots, so I’d recommend holding off on using it until you’re sure about which weapons you want to upgrade.

Giving Siero Dalia Badges

Screenshot captured by The Escapist

The second method of getting Damascus Ingots is by exchanging Dalia Badges with Siero. This is also a bit of a pain, as you won’t start raking in Dalia Badges until you’ve completed the main story.

After beating the main story, you’ll unlock Quick Quests in both Folca and Seedhollow. You can then clear these quests to start farming Dalia Badges, which can then be traded for Damascus Ingots with Siero. While this is a much more reliable method, it’ll also take a bit of time before you can get to this point as it requires you to beat the story.

What Damascus Ingots are Used For in Granblue Fantasy Relink

Damascus Ingots are one of the most valuable resources in Granblue Fantasy Relink, right next to Fortitude Crystals, though those are markedly easier to farm.

These Ingots can be used to upgrade your weapons at the blacksmith and increase their star rating, allowing you to strengthen them further. Because they’re so hard to come by, though, you don’t want to just use them on weaker weapons that you’ll eventually outclass and get rid of. Farming Damascus Ingots is basically a post-game activity, so you may want to consider building up a good stock of them before deciding how to use them.

That’s all you need to know about how to get and use Damascus Ingots in Granblue Fantasy Relink.