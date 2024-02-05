Over the course of your journey in Granblue Fantasy Relink, you’ll unlock various weapons through story progression and crafting. However, you’ll notice that there’s a mysterious 6th weapon that can’t seem to be obtained through regular means. Fret not; here’s how to unlock the 6th weapon in Granblue Fantasy Relink.

Granblue Fantasy Relink 6th Weapon Unlock Guide

Every character in Granblue Fantasy Relink has a 6th and final weapon –also known as the Terminus Weapon– you can unlock, but be warned that the requirements are pretty demanding. To put it simply, you’ll need to clear the campaign, clear every mission on Proud difficulty, then farm a quest with Proto Bahamut for a chance to get them as a rare drop.

We’ll go over each step in more detail down below.

How to Unlock Proud Difficulty

First things first, you’ll unlock Proud difficulty in Granblue Fantasy Relink by reaching the Zegagrande Legend rank. You can increase your rank by completing all of the key quests from the previous difficulty level, and move up slowly.

So once you’ve cleared all the key quests from Easy and Normal, you’ll reach Veteran Skyfarer, where you can now take on Hard, Very Hard, and Extreme difficulty quests. Upon clearing all of these key quests in these three tiers, you’ll then reach Zegagrande Legend, where you can access Maniac and Proud difficulty quests.

Just like before, you’ll first need to clear all key quests in Maniac difficulty before you’re able to start taking on Proud missions.

How to Unlock The Tale of Bahamut’s Rage Quest

Once you’ve cleared all key quests in Proud difficulty in Granblue Fantasy Relink, a new quest will show up, titled The Tale of Bahamut’s Rage. This is a repeatable quest that you must farm in order for a chance to get a sixth weapon to drop.

Do note that the sixth weapons are a rare drop from this quest, so you can expect to spend a considerable amount of time farming it if you’re hoping to get the weapons for every character in the roster. This is a massive undertaking, and it’s one of the final post-game activities you’ll take part in.

All Terminus Weapons in Granblue Fantasy Relink

Listed below are all of the 6th weapons for every character currently in the game:

Gran/Djeeta: Seven Star Sword

Katalina: Blutgang

Rackam: Freikugel

Io: TBD

Rosetta: Dagger of Bahamut Coda

Eugen: Draconic Fire

Charlotte: Gelatine

Percival: Gottfried

Ferry: Ethereal Lasher

Zeta: Gae Bulg

Vane: Treuer Krieger

Vaseraga: Ereshkigal

Cagliostro: TBD

Siegfried: TBD

Lancelot: TBD

Narmaya: TBD

Yodarha: TBD

Ghandagoza: TBD

Id: Sword of Bahamut

From what we’ve seen so far, all of the sixth Terminus Weapons come with the following perks: damage boost, and damage cap increase, making them the most powerful weapons you can get your hands on for any given character.

And that's it. Hopefully that clears up how you can unlock the sixth weapon in Granblue Fantasy Relink.

Granblue Fantasy Relink is available now.