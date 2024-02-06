Granblue Fantasy Relink Supplementary Damage & Damage Cap Explained

With so many different stats and numbers to look at in Granblue Fantasy Relink, you’d be forgiven for not wanting to hear anymore about its other, more obfuscated mechanics. Still, knowing what Supplementary Damage does in Granblue Fantasy Relink is important. And that’s where we come in.

What Is Supplementary Damage in Granblue Fantasy Relink?

To put it simply, Supplementary Damage is the additional damage you deal to an enemy on top of the base damage of an attack or ability.

For instance, I have a buff that allows me to deal 10% Supplementary Damage whenever I use an ability. When I use that ability to attack an enemy for 100 damage and the buff procs, I’ll be able to deal an additional 10 damage on top of that. Your Supplementary Damage will be reflected onscreen, as the damage numbers pop up. You’ll usually see your base damage number come up first, followed by a smaller number right after that, indicating Supplementary Damage.

And that’s basically it. It’s extra DPS, which never hurts. But of course, if you’re here, you’re probably wondering why this is so important. So let’s dive deeper into damage caps and ways you can increase your Supplementary Damage.

Granblue Fantasy Relink Damage Cap Explained

It’s in the name. A damage cap means that there’s a limit to how much damage you can deal with a specific ability. It’s also important to keep in mind that every ability in the game has its own damage cap, so the values will be different.

While it’s not always easy to tell what the cap is, you’ll know you’ve hit it when the damage numbers end in 999. This usually means that you’ve dealt as much damage as you possibly can with that ability.

Once you’ve hit that cap, unlocking more Attack% Up nodes or equipping the equivalent Sigils won’t increase the damage you’re dealing. The only way to get more DPS out of that ability is by relying on Supplementary Damage, or using weapons and Sigils with damage cap increase.

How to Increase Damage Cap and Supplementary Damage

Finally, we’re at the good stuff! As alluded to previously, you can equip specific weapons and Sigils to increase the cap and your Supplementary Damage. Listed below are all the ways you can eke out more DPS for your characters:

Terminus Weapons: Increases your damage cap and gives you a damage boost.

Increases your damage cap and gives you a damage boost. Sigils: Some Sigils will straight up give you a better Supplementary Damage buff, but there are others that will increase your DPS in sneaky ways, like hitting all enemy weaknesses even if you’re not using a specific element.

Some Sigils will straight up give you a better Supplementary Damage buff, but there are others that will increase your DPS in sneaky ways, like hitting all enemy weaknesses even if you’re not using a specific element. Passives: Pretty self-explanatory, but progressing through a character’s skill mastery tree will eventually lead you to Supplementary Damage and damage cap increases as well.

And that’s pretty much it! Hopefully that clears up any confusion regarding Supplementary Damage and the damage cap in Granblue Fantasy Relink.