All Difficulty Levels in Granblue Fantasy Relink & How to Unlock Them

While it might feel safer to just perpetually stay in the lower difficulty settings, you’ll eventually need to venture out if you want to engage with endgame content. Here’s how to unlock all difficulty levels in Granblue Fantasy Relink.

All Granblue Fantasy Relink Difficulty Levels and Skyfarer Grades

Granblue Fantasy Relink shares quite a few similarities with Capcom’s Monster Hunter franchise in that you unlock new difficulty levels as your rank goes up. Essentially, your Skyfarer Grade in Relink is the Monster Hunter equivalent of your Hunter Rank.

There are a total of three Skyfarer Grades in the game. Below, we’ve listed all three Grades and the difficulty settings they unlock:

Novice Skyfarer: Easy, Normal

Easy, Normal Veteran Skyfarer: Hard, Very Hard, Extreme

Hard, Very Hard, Extreme Zegagrande Legend: Maniac, Proud

Needless to say, as you progress through the Grades and attempt the high difficulty quests, you’ll be faced with a lot more challenges and tougher bosses. However, the rewards are well worth it, as they’ll strengthen your party considerably and also allow you to farm for materials that will eventually let you roll for Transmarvel Sigils.

How to Unlock Difficulty Levels

So now that you know how each Skyfarer Grade corresponds with the difficulty levels in Granblue Fantasy Relink, let’s talk about how to unlock them. Progressing from Novice to Veteran Skyfarer is pretty straightforward; all you have to do is beat the main story and start the epilogue. Upon reaching Chapter 0, you’ll get promoted to Veteran Skyfarer.

Once you reach Veteran Skyfarer and gain access to Hard missions, you’ll then need to clear Key Quests and a Ranking Quest within each difficulty level.

Visit the Quest Counter and take on the Key Quests, which are marked with an orange icon. After clearing all Key Quests within Hard difficulty, for instance, you can then take on the Hard Ranking Quest. And once you clear the Hard Ranking Quest, you gain access to Very Hard missions, where you’ll repeat the process of clearing Key Quests, and so on and so forth.

Do be warned that the Ranking Quests are no joke. These usually involve pitting your party against a boss, which you’ll need to beat within the time limit while fulfilling other conditions. The good news is that there’s no penalty to failing the mission, so you can always try again after you’ve strengthened your party a little.

Benefits of Playing on High Difficulty Settings

Now you might be asking yourself why you’d ever want to put yourself through all that hard work. The answer is simple: this is the only way to get access to the final skill nodes, as well as the most powerful weapons and Sigils in the game.

Here are the benefits of getting to Proud difficulty:

Mastery and Overmastery Progression: As you rank up, you’ll get to spend your skill points on the endgame Mastery nodes, and then unlock the Overmastery nodes. These will give you significant damage boosts, and also increase your damage cap.

As you rank up, you’ll get to spend your skill points on the endgame Mastery nodes, and then unlock the Overmastery nodes. These will give you significant damage boosts, and also increase your damage cap. Transmute and Transmarvel Sigils: You’ll also be able to start farming Knickknack Vouchers, which can then be used to roll Transmute and Transmarvel Sigils. This is the only way to get Tier V+ Sigils, Wrightstones, and character-specific Sigils.

You’ll also be able to start farming Knickknack Vouchers, which can then be used to roll Transmute and Transmarvel Sigils. This is the only way to get Tier V+ Sigils, Wrightstones, and character-specific Sigils. Terminus Weapons: Proto Bahamut serves as one of the toughest endgame bosses on this difficulty level, and you can farm him for the sixth and final Terminus Weapon for each character.

And that’s all you need to know about Granblue Fantasy Relink‘s difficulty levels, Skyfarer Grades, and how to unlock each one.