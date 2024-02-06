How Long Is Granblue Fantasy Relink & How Many Chapters There Are

Granblue Fantasy Relink is basically Cygames’ take on the Monster Hunter formula, and it’s working so far. This is a game with lots of post-game content as well, so if you’re wondering how long it takes to beat Granblue Fantasy Relink, here’s what you need to know.

Recommended Videos

Granblue Fantasy Relink Game Length Explained

Assuming you’re just taking your time to explore everything Granblue Fantasy Relink has to offer, it should take you around 20 to 21 hours to finish the game. This number includes all of the main story quests and optional side quests that pop up along the way.

If you just want to focus on the main story, you’ll be able to beat the game in around 15 to 16 hours.

Now, keep in mind that there are post-game quests and higher difficulty settings for you to check out as well. For instance, if you want to unlock Terminus Weapons for every character and take on Proto-Bahamut, you’ll likely spend a lot of time grinding out quests you’ve already completed. Taking the time to farm quests and materials will probably bump your playtime up to 50 hours and above, and even more if you’re planning on jumping into multiplayer to help other players out.

It’s also worth noting that Cygames has a rather extensive 2024 roadmap for the game with even more characters in the pipeline, so your playtime is sure to increase once more content gets released.

All Chapters in Granblue Fantasy Relink, Listed

There are a total of 12 chapters in Granblue Fantasy Relink, though none of them are named so you don’t have to worry about big story spoilers. This includes a prologue and an epilogue, and we’ve listed them below:

Prologue

Chapter 1

Chapter 2

Chapter 3

Chapter 4

Chapter 5

Chapter 6

Chapter 7

Chapter 8

Chapter 9

The Final Chapter

Chapter 0 (Epilogue)

And those are all of the chapters, and how long it takes to beat Granblue Fantasy Relink. Be sure to search for The Escapist for more tips and tricks on the game.

Granblue Fantasy Relink is available now on PlayStation and PC.