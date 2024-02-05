Let’s not mince words here; Granblue Fantasy Relink is a grindy game. If you’re hoping to fully upgrade all your weapons, you’re going to need a ton of resources, and that’s where we can help. Here’s how to farm Fortitude Crystals in Granblue Fantasy Relink.

Granblue Fantasy Relink Best Fortitude Crystals Farming Method

There are two quests you can take on in Granblue Fantasy Relink if your goal is to farm as many Fortitude Crystals as possible. They are Great Goblins of Fire and Revenge of the Hordes, but keep in mind that these quests must be attempted at Extreme and Maniac difficulty respectively.

Which quest you choose to farm also depends on whether you want to actively play the game, or if you’re okay with leaving the game running for a while with minimal input from you. We’ll go over both methods in more detail down below.

Revenge of the Hordes – Active Farming Method

Hands down the best quest for Fortitude Crystals in Granblue Fantasy Relink right now is Revenge of the Hordes. If you’d prefer to play the game actively and engage with it properly, go for this quest. It needs to be played on Maniac difficulty and it’ll only be unlocked once you reach Zegagrande Legend rank, which happens in the post-game.

The quest takes place in the Sundappled Grove, and you can repeat it as many times as you’d like from the quest counter to farm the Crystals. You’ll be rewarded with plenty of large Fortitude Crystals if you’re able to clear it fast enough, but be warned that this is one of the tougher quests the game has to offer.

Great Goblins of Fire – Passive Farming Method

Alternatively, if you’d like to take the lazy route, you can also set the game on Repeat to continuously farm the Great Goblins of Fire quest. This gets unlocked once you hit the Veteran Skyfarer rank in the post-game, and also requires you to have beaten all Very Hard key quests at the quest counter.

Once you’re strong enough to clear this quest without any player input, you can press the X button on the results screen to set the game on Repeat. What this does is that the quest will automatically repeat each time you’ve cleared it, and theoretically, you’d be able to just let your party members do all the heavy lifting for you while you go about your day.

Utilizing this method isn’t foolproof, though, as you’d still need to set it on Repeat after every 10 clears. This is a much more time-consuming method, but at least you won’t need to be sat in front of your monitor the entire day to play the quest yourself.

And those are the best ways to farm Fortitude Crystals in Granblue Fantasy Relink.

Granblue Fantasy Relink is available now.