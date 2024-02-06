Granblue Fantasy Relink Transmarvel Sigils Explained: How to Get the Best Sigils

While Granblue Fantasy Relink is not a gacha game like the original 2014 release, it does still have some gacha elements that come into play when you get into the endgame. Here’s everything you need to know about how Transmarvel Sigils work in Granblue Fantasy Relink.

What are Transmute and Transmarvel Sigils in Granblue Fantasy Relink?

As you get into the endgame portion of Granblue Fantasy Relink, there are only so many ways you can continue to power up your characters. You’ll likely start with working towards getting the Terminus Weapons for your party, but before that, you’ll need to think about Sigils to help increase your Supplementary Damage and move the damage cap.

This is where Transmute and Transmarvel Sigils come into play.

After beating the story and unlocking Proud difficulty, you can start exchanging Knickknack Vouchers with Siero for Transmute Sigils. There are three levels of Transmutation, as listed below:

Level 1: Costs 5 Knickknack Vouchers

Level 2: Costs 10 Knickknack Vouchers

Level 3: Costs 25 Knickknack Vouchers

By rolling a Transmute Sigil, you can get Tier III to Tier V Sigils, though the rolls will be completely random. That being said, your chances of getting a higher Tier Sigil will go up if you’re willing to fork out for the Level 3 rolls.

Screenshot captured by The Escapist

As you roll your Transmute Sigils, you’ll fill up a bar at the bottom of the screen. Once the bar is filled, you can then roll a Transmarvel Sigil, which guarantees you a Tier V+ Sigil or Wrightstone. Transmarvel Sigils also give you a shot at getting character-specific Sigils, which can really help to unlock their potential in combat.

Again, Transmarvel Sigil rolls are random, so if you have any specific Sigils in mind, it can take a while before you actually get the roll you want. Because of this, I’d recommend stocking up on as many Knickknack Vouchers as possible to spam Transmute Sigils, then roll all of your Transmarvel Sigils in one go.

How to Get Knickknack Vouchers

As you’ve probably gathered by now, Knickknack Vouchers are an endgame currency in Granblue Fantasy Relink. As far as I can tell, there are two methods of getting them:

By trading in Curios and treasures with Siero

By completing high difficulty quests

As you take on more endgame quests, you’ll start to build a stockpile of Curios and other treasure items that you can then exchange with Siero for Knickknack Vouchers. This will likely be your main way of getting Vouchers as you’re going through the quests naturally.

There are also certain quests that will reward you with Knickknack Vouchers upon completion, and my recommendation is the Slimepede quest on Maniac difficulty. This can be slightly tricky depending on your party setup, but if you’re able to kill 100 Slimes, you’ll rack up 11 Vouchers in one go. If you fail the quest, you’ll only get one.

The Slimepede method is far more efficient, but if your party can’t handle it just yet, knock out the other side quests until you’re strong enough to farm it.

And that’s everything you need to know about Transmarvel Sigils in Granblue Fantasy Relink.