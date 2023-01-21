After more than six months of radio silence, Cygames has today dropped a shiny new trailer for the long-awaited Granblue Fantasy: Relink. It provides a whip around the diverse environments included in the JRPG, a good helping of gameplay, and fresh confirmation that the game will be out this year.

The gameplay is shaping up to be a combination of open-world exploration and fast-paced combat, including the ability to summon creatures to fight at your side.

We also get a fresh glimpse of the story, with hints of conflict between the skyfarers and the Church of Avia. Though characters from other parts of the franchise appear, Granblue Fantasy: Relink is set primarily in a new part of the Sky Realm.

Though there’s still no precise launch window, it’s good news for a title that’s gone without significant updates since June last year. At that time, Producer Yuito Kimura released a statement that impacts from the pandemic had forced a delay into 2023.

The game is an extension of the Granblue Fantasy franchise, which began with a 2016 mobile game of the same name. At one point, Nier: Automata developer PlatinumGames was heading the project. However, Cygames took over sole development duties in 2019.

As previously announced, Granblue Fantasy: Relink will launch on PS5, PS4, and PC.

Cygames today also announced Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising, a new entry in the spin-off fighting game series.