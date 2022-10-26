Things are basically being burned to the ground over at DC with Warner Bros. Discovery’s CEO rebuilding the brand and instating James Gunn and Peter Safran as the heads of DC Studios. The next thing to fall? Probably something you completely forgot about: the HBO Max Green Lantern series. Per THR, while the HBO Max show isn’t going the way of Batgirl, showrunner Seth Grahame-Smith has left the series, and it will be rewritten to be about Green Lantern John Stewart.

Green Lantern has been in development since 2019, when it was announced that Greg Berlanti, the man behind the Arrowverse shows, would be producing it. The series got pretty far underway, even casting its Guy Gardner and Alan Scott Green Lanterns and announcing the show would focus on many members of the Green Lanter Corps. (Eight scripts were reportedly even written.) However, that doesn’t appear to be the case anymore as DC wants to move the HBO Max series to focus on Green Lantern John Stewart. It’s not clear how this focus will shift things, but it should be drastic considering the series was supposed to take place across wide stretches of time and interweave a galaxy-wide story of epic scale. THR reports the estimated cost of this version is the major reason why it is not proceeding forward.

Seth Grahame-Smith, the showrunner, apparently wasn’t so into that idea and has decided to depart the series, though Berlanti Productions is still on board to produce. It’s still not clear if any of this will be tied into the Arrowverse shows or if it will stand alone. Currently, DC seems to be focusing on features that can stand on their own across multiple cinematic universes that might be somewhat tied together by the upcoming The Flash, so who knows where this one will stand if it ever actually gets off the ground? This also may put a damper in people’s hopes that Green Lantern would finally make an appearance in the DC film universe, as John Stewart had been rumored to be the Green Lantern coming to the films. There’s a 10-year plan for DC Studios, but we just don’t know what that is.

All we do know is that it can’t be worse than Hal Jordan’s outing.