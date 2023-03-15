Guillermo del Toro is gathering an all-star cast to star in his new movie for Netflix: Frankenstein. According to Deadline, the filmmaker, known for his unique ability to blend fantasy and horror, has been working on a live-action Frankenstein film for some time and is planning to both write and direct it for Netflix. Finer details of its plot, such as when it will take place, are still a mystery.

What’s not a mystery is del Toro’s determination to find some of Hollywood’s most prominent talent to star in the film. So far, Andrew Garfield, Oscar Isaac, and Mia Goth are all in talks to star in Frankenstein, per Deadline, and each of them is reportedly on board to join for now, despite no formal offers being made. Del Toro’s script is still being written, so there is little word on who will play the key character of Dr. Frankenstein or his monster. However, reporting indicates Goth may play the doctor’s love interest if she does indeed join.

Plans for a Guillermo del Toro Frankenstein movie at Netflix arrive hot off the heels of his last project, Pinocchio. The animated feature was one of two of his Netflix creations that premiered in 2022, with the other being the horror anthology series, Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities. The former just won an Oscar for Best Animated Feature. Frankenstein will continue his Netflix run with a live-action story when it does eventually make its way to audiences. Keep checking in for more updates on its cast and story.