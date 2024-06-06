Gundam Series Ranked Worst To Best

As one of the most well-known anime franchises, Gundam has had a huge presence for over four decades. Since 1979, a total of 53 serials, OVAs, and movies have been released. However, this ranked list will only include the series length Gundam media. No OVAs or movies will be included.

25. SD Gundam World Heroes

Release Episodes Streaming 2021 24 ONA episodes Crunchyroll

SD Gundam World Heroes is the sequel to SD Gundam Sangokuden Brave Battle Warriors. Like the first series, SD Gundam World Heroes is loosely inspired by the Romance of the Three Kingdoms but combines multiple historical, mythical, and literary characters into the Gundam franchise with each group having their own world. These worlds are peaceful until a meteor falls upon the Neo world, throwing the worlds into chaos. Now Liu Bei Unicorn Gundam and his friends must save the different worlds.

24. Superior Defender Gundam Force

Release Episodes Streaming 2003-2004 52 episodes Not available

Super Defender Gundam Force marked the 25th anniversary of the franchise. In this universe, humans and robots coexist peacefully. However, tragedy strikes when the Dark Axis attacks the city of Neotopia. When the Super Dimensional Guard is released to combat the new enemy, a young boy named Shuta accidentally gets involved. Through his friendship with Captain Gundam, the captain’s Soul Drive is activated, releasing a new power source to get rid of the Dark Axis for good.

23. SD Gundam Sangokuden Brave Battle Warriors

Release Episodes Streaming 2010 51 episodes, 1 film Not available

As mentioned above, SD Gundam Sangokuden Brave Battle Warriors is based on the classic Chinese novel Romance of the Three Kingdoms and showcases the Sensei Sangokuden model kits that were released around the same time. The plot centers around the Sangokuden era, a time of conflict in the land of Militia. The Gundams are entrusted with the souls of the Three Sovereigns, three beings that had originally brought order to the land. With the souls of the Three Sovereigns, they will bring peace to Militia once again.

22. Gundam Build Divers

Release Date Episodes Streaming 2018 25 episodes, 1 ONA episode Crunchyroll

Gundam Build Divers is the Gundam franchise’s take on the isekai genre. Instead of controlling giant mecha suits, the main characters play a virtual reality MMO called Gunpla Battle Nexus Online or GBN. Riku Mikami and his friends Yukio and Momoka dive into the VRMMO, form a Gunpla Diver group, and get swept up in the mystery of the Mass-Diver’s appearance. The ultimate goal? To see who is the strongest fighter in the GBN world.

21. Gundam Build Divers: Re:RISE

Release Episodes Streaming 2019 26 ONA episodes Crunchyroll

Gundam Build Divers: Re: RISE is a direct sequel to Gundam Build Divers and marked the 40th anniversary of the franchise. It takes place two years after the EL-Diver Incident that almost destroyed the Gunpla Battle Nexus Online game. This time, the story revolves around the classic loner main character Hiroto Kuga who is looking for Eve, a girl from his past and the first EL-Diver in the game. In true loner fashion, he ends up part of a group called “BUILD DIVERS” while on his search and ends up in a world called Eldora where new dangers lurk.

20. Gundam Reconguista in G

Release Episodes Streaming 2014-2015 26 episodes, 5 films Not available

Gundam Reconguista in G was released in 2014 to mark the 35th anniversary of the franchise. The series takes place 1,014 after the Universal Century in the Regild Century. The main character, Bellri Zenam discovers the mobile suit G-Self while defending the Capital Tower and that he is one of the few who can control it. Bellri Zenam’s encounter with the suits catapults him on a journey that eventually unravels the mysteries of his past.

19. Mobile Suit Gundam ZZ

Release Episodes Streaming 1986-1987 47 episodes Crunchyroll

Mobile Suit Gundam ZZ is a sequel to Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam but takes a more comical tone than its predecessor. This sequel directly follows on from the main plot of Zeta Gundam, introducing a new main character, Judau Ashta. Judau is recruited by Captain Bright Noa to pilot the Argama’s mobile suits to fight off the Axis Zeon, now known as the Neo Zeon.

18. Mobile Fighter G Gundam

Release Episodes Streaming 1994-1995 49 episodes Crunchyroll

Mobile Fighter G Gundam was the first to have a completely separate timeline from the rest of the franchise, which usually takes place in the “Universal Century” timeline. In contrast, G Gundam takes place in the “Future Century” where humankind has abandoned a ruined Earth, instead living in space colonies. With the separate timeline came a shift in tone, which was deemed a milestone in the franchise.

Every four years, the colonies hold a tournament on Earth where representatives are sent to fight in Gundam suits. The winner’s colony will then be the next ruling colony until the next tournament. The story follows Domon Kasshu, Neo Japan’s representative who is tasked to win the tournament while tracking down his fugitive brother.

17. Gundam Build Fighters Try

Release Episodes Streaming 2014-2015 25 episodes, 1 OVA Crunchyroll

Gundam Build Fighters Try is another sequel series, taking place seven years after the end of Gundam Build Fighters. Along with a change in rules, Gunpla has risen in popularity. However, one school has a dwindling Gunpla Battle Club, with Fumina Hoshino as its last member. After befriending a martial artist and Gunpla builder, the pair set out to become Try Fighter world champions.

16. Gundam Build Fighters

Release Episodes Streaming 2013-2014 25 episodes, 3 specials Crunchyroll

Gundam Build Fighters, like Gundam Build Divers, combines virtual reality with the mecha genre. The story centers around Sei Iori, a Gunpla builder who dreams of being able to compete in the World Gunpla Battle tournament. While he is a great builder, he is no fighter, though he finds a fighter and friend in Reiji. Together, they will make their way to the top and become world champions.

15. Mobile Suit Gundam 0083: Stardust Memory

Release Episodes Streaming 1991-1992 13 episodes Not available

Mobile Suit Gundam 0083: Stardust Memory is one of the shortest series in the franchise. While technically called an OVA, it is the length of a full season or shorter anime series, so we have chosen to include it in this ranked list of Gundam series.

Stardust Memory takes place three years after the events of the One Year War depicted in Mobile Suit Gundam. After a group of leftover Zeon fighters attack an Earth military base and steal Gundam GP02A “Physalis”, Kou Uraki is assigned to the Pegasus-class carrier Albion to aid in the search for the stolen Gundam. But they must do it in time to stop the Zeon fighters’ goal “Operation Stardust.”

14. Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn RE:0096

Release Episodes Streaming 2010-2014 22 episodes Crunchyroll

Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn RE:0096 takes place three years after Char’s Rebellion. Banagher Links, the protagonist, is thrust into the middle of a war when he meets Audrey Burne. When searching for Audrey during a battle, he encounters the Unicorn Gundam which holds the key to the very thing everyone is fighting over, Laplace’s Box.

13. After War Gundam X

Release Episodes Streaming 1996 39 episodes Not available

After War Gundam X is one of the series that takes place in an alternate timeline. In a post-apocalyptic world destroyed by war, civilians and organizations alike have access to Mobile Suits. Jamil Neate and his crew of Vultures have a goal to prevent another war from breaking out while old organizations rise up, stirring chaos for the newly formed New United Nations Earth and the Space Revolutionary Army.

12. Mobile Suit Gundam Age

Release Episodes Streaming 2011-2012 49 episodes Not available

Mobile Suit Gundam Age offers a unique spin on the Gundam franchise, spanning three generations of the Asuno family. It starts with Flit Asuno, who received an AGE Device from his dying mother during a UE or Unknown Enemy attack. Flit and his descendants use this AGE Device to build a Mobile Suit that can give Earth a fighting chance.

11. Mobile Suit Gundam

Release Episodes Streaming 1979-1980 43 episodes Crunchyroll

Mobile Suit Gundam, also known as Gundam 0079, is the series that started it all almost half a century ago. While it certainly is a product of its time in terms of animation and storytelling, it is worth a watch since it laid down the foundations for the franchise.

The Earth Federation is at war with the Principality of Zeon, which is attempting to claim independence — and the weapon of choice is the famous Mobile Suits. As the war wages on, Amuro Ray finds himself thrust in the middle of it all as the pilot of the white Mobile Suit Gundam.

10. Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam

Release Episodes Streaming 1985-1986 50 episodes Crunchyroll

Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam is a sequel to Mobile Suit Gundam. It is often highly praised thanks to its darker themes and improvements from the original series. It takes place eight years after Mobile Suit Gundam and follows the Anti-Earth Union Group who fight against the Titans sent by the Earth Federation. Their goal is to gain equal rights and to stop the killing of Zeon remnants.

9. Mobile Suit Victory Gundam

Release Episodes Streaming 1993-1993 51 Not Available

Mobile Suit Victory Gundam or Mobile Suit V Gundam is the fourth TV installment of the franchise and continues the original “Universal Century” timeline. The Earth Federation is weak, and a new threat is on the horizon. Only a ragtag resistance group called the League Militaire can stand between Earth and the Zanscare Empire, an empire determined to take over as much of space as it possibly can.

8. Mobile Suit Gundam Wing

Release Episodes Streaming 1995-1996 49 episodes Crunchyroll

Mobile Suit Gundam Wing made the Gundam franchise popular in the United States when it aired on Toonami. In the show, five Gundam pilots are tasked with taking down the evil corporation OZ to free the colonies of Earth who wish for independence. Though originally unaware of each other, the pilots eventually learn they are all on the same side and work together to bring freedom to the colonies.

7. Mobile Suit Gundam: The 08th MS Team

Release Episodes Streaming 1996-1999 12 episodes Hulu, Apple TV

Mobile Suit Gundam: The 08th MS Team is another series labeled as an OVA but is the length of a full series. It harks back to the original series, taking place one month after the beginning of Mobile Suit Gundam but focusing on guerrilla warfare in Southeast Asia between the Earth Federation and the Principality of Zeon. Shiro, an Earth Federation pilot on the 08th MS Team, and Aina, a Zeon pilot, become friends not knowing each other’s affiliation. Now they must choose between their loyalty to their homelands or their relationship with each other.

6. Turn A Gundam

Release Episodes Streaming 1999-2000 50 episodes Not available

Turn A Gundam marked a couple of important points in the Gundam franchise. It was created for the 20th anniversary of the franchise and was the last entry to be mostly hand-painted on cels.

In the world of Turn A Gundam, those who had left Earth and settled on the Moon are called the Moonrace. To see if the Moonrace could resettle back on Earth, they send Loran Cehack on a reconnaissance mission. Falling in love with Earth and believing that his people would come to settle peacefully, Loran gives the go-ahead. Except the Moonrace have planned a more offensive approach and come with Mobile Suits, starting a war with Earth.

5. Mobile Suit Gundam 00

Release Episodes Streaming 2007-2009 50 episodes, 3 OVAs Crunchyroll

Mobile Suit Gundam 00 is the first in the franchise to be animated in widescreen and HD. The series is split into two seasons with a four-year time gap between them. The full story also includes a movie that takes place two years after the series ends.

In a world where fossil fuels have been depleted, a new source of power is created through specialized solar power collectors. However, only the main world powers have access to this source, leaving smaller countries to fight over what natural resources are left. Amid the war, a group called Celestial Being dedicate themselves to stopping the fighting through the use of Gundams.

4. Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Destiny

Release Episodes Streaming 2004-2005 50 episodes, 1 OVA Crunchyroll

Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Destiny is the sequel to Mobile Suit Gundam SEED. It takes place two years after the original series and follows a new protagonist, Shinn Asuka. He, along with Athrun Zala, is tasked with stopping a terrorist group, Blue Cosmos, which had recently stolen three mobile suits made by ZAFT. However, things take a turn for the worse as the tentative peace treaty between ZAFT and the Earth Alliance is destroyed and war breaks out once again.

3. Mobile Suit Gundam SEED

Release Episodes Streaming 2002-2003 50 episodes, 2 OVA Crunchyroll

Mobile Suit Gundam SEED was the first in the franchise to be digitally animated. When released, it was widely popular in Japan and won many awards.

Gundam SEED takes place in the Cosmic Era timeline where mankind has split into two species, Naturals who live on Earth and genetically enhanced humans called Coordinators who live on orbital colonies. The protagonist of this story is Kira Yamato, a Coordinator who finds himself in the middle of the war between the two species.

2. Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury

Release Episodes Streaming 2022-2023 24 episodes Crunchyroll

Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury is the most recent series in the franchise. It is the first to have a female and LGBTQ+ protagonist. When released, it received high praise and was deemed a Gundam series that anyone could enjoy.

The protagonist here is Suletta Mercury, a transfer student to Asticassia School of Technology, which is run by the megacorporation Benerit Group. There she meets Miorine Rembran, who wishes for freedom from her controlling father. Suletta finds out that Miorine is set to marry the highest-scoring duelist in a mobile suit. As they grow closer, Suletta must prove her worth as a pilot, but she uses a Gundam Suit with forbidden technology.

1. Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans

Release Episodes Streaming 2015-2017 50 episodes Crunchyroll

Mobile Suite Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans is one of the darker and grittier titles in the franchise. It features a lot of heavy topics such as child soldiers, slavery, and corruption.

This time the story is set away from Earth in the Mars Sphere. It centers around a group of teenage soldiers who have established a security company. They have given up on society as conflicts rise between Mars and Earth. Humans on Mars demand freedom from the government on Earth, hoping that it will lead to an improvement in their impoverished conditions.

That’s our ranked list of all the series in the Gundam franchise to date. Let us know what you thought of our choices and whether you agree or disagree in the comments.

