Half-Life 2: Episode One might be 17 years old, but that won’t stop dedicated fans from creating a faithful VR mod for the original experience. Created entirely by the developers at Source VR Mod Team, Half-Life 2: VR Mod – Episode One continues the work the group accomplished with last year’s Half-Life 2: VR Mod. Along with confirming a release date of March 17, 2023 for Steam users, the team also recently released an announcement trailer that highlights some of the content’s action-packed sections. It seems to mostly be the same experience fans remember but with that added Half-Life: Alyx flavor.

While it’s no Half-Life 3, this mod looks so good that it might as well be an official release from Valve. For starters, it’s compatible with any VR headset supported by SteamVR. Those who played Half-Life 2: VR Mod will recognize the controls and general features, such as a radial weapon menu, manual reloading and quick reloading options, and even functioning iron sights. It’s a thorough version of Valve’s first-person masterpiece. It’s so thorough, in fact, that Source VR Mod Team has added support for bHaptics vests for players looking to go full Ready Player One.

If you want to try Half-Life 2: VR Mod – Episode One for yourself, you only need to own a supported headset and the original version of Episode One. We’re looking forward to jumping back into City 17 next month, but let’s hope we see Episode Two arrive sometime later this year, too.