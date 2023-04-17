Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions Revealed, Playtest Signup Live

Now that Hogwarts Legacy has proven that Harry Potter is still an absurdly lucrative IP no matter how much people hate J.K. Rowling, Warner Bros. Games is off to the races with more games. Portkey Games, the label WB established specifically to create Harry Potter / Wizarding World video games, has announced Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions, a “fast-paced, competitive multiplayer game” with limited playtest signup already being offered. The game has no release date, and it will launch for PC and consoles that are still to be determined.

Developer Unbroken Studios has actually been working on the game for “several years” already. Unbroken Studios isn’t widely known, but it is a co-developer with Rocksteady Studios on Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League (which just hit a major delay). Regardless, in Quidditch Champions, you will be able to create and customize your own character for magical sports shenanigans. You can play alone or online with friends, but the game will require an online connection.

As for how Rowling is connected to the game, Portkey offered the following explanation: “Each experience offered under Portkey Games will take place in the wizarding world and will be authentic to it. J.K. Rowling is hugely supportive of Portkey Games and has entrusted the design and creation of the games to WB Games and the developers involved.” As usual, it’s up to you to decide how you feel about that.

How to Sign Up for the Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions Limited Playtest

You can sign up for the limited playtest at the link Warner Bros. Games has provided, where you enter your birthday and then plug in your email address to create a WB Games account, if you don’t already have one to connect. Signing up for the playtest doesn’t guarantee that you will actually be selected, but that’s what you have to do if you want to have a chance.

Meanwhile, a Harry Potter TV series is officially in the works for Max (formerly HBO Max), which will adapt the entire book series and is expected to air for around a decade.