Helldivers 2 Release Date Trailer Reveals 3 Minutes of Alien Carnage

PlayStation and Arrowhead Game Studios showed up for today’s September 2023 State of Play to give fans a Helldivers 2 release date for February 8, 2024, for PC and PlayStation 5 (PS5). The three-and-a-half-minute trailer also packs in a good look at what it will be like to team up with friends when you’re taking down building-sized monsters.

Outside of the shots of different perspectives from the squad, the footage is a mostly uncut look at how your average mission might play out. Rough acting aside, Helldivers 2 looks great, as players will have to manage giant enemies while fighting off smaller foes with the game’s new third-person, over-the-shoulder perspective. The footage also shows off some of the weapons players will be able to defend themselves with, as well as a few more glimpses at different biomes and creatures. You can see the Helldivers 2 release date and gameplay trailer below for a better look before it comes to PC and PS5 early next year.

Related: Helldivers 2 Officially Revealed with Action-Packed Tongue-In-Cheek Gameplay Trailer

The first Helldivers released in 2015 on the PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, and PC. Most versions of the game received praise, with Helldivers on PC earning an 83 on Metacritic. A sequel was announced in May 2023.