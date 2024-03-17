Category:
News
Video Games

Help, FFVII Rebirth’s Moogles Have Invaded Dragon’s Dogma 2

Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
|
Published: Mar 16, 2024 08:53 pm
Screenshot captured by The Escapist

You thought you’d seen the last of them, but you’d be wrong. The evil menace that is the moogles of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth know no boundaries, as they’ve started making their way into Capcom’s upcoming action RPG, Dragon’s Dogma 2, as well.

Last week, the company released the game’s character creator tool for free, allowing players to get a headstart on creating their characters ahead of the game’s launch. And, for whatever twisted reason, one player has decided to try their hand at recreating the moogles from FFVII Rebirth. The results are absolutely terrifying, but I’ll let you be the judge of that as you can see from the tweet down below:

I mean, what am I even looking at here? How did they even manage to make the Arisen look so furry?

If this player’s goal was to create some serious nightmare fuel, then I’d say that’s mission accomplished. The moogle has everything. The furriness, the soulless eyes, the creepy red nose. But really, the one thing that ties everything together is the dad bod and the Arisen scar on the chest that just helps to make the moogle look even more unsettling.

I thought I’d already seen the worst of the Rebirth‘s moogles, but clearly not.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is set to be released for PC and consoles on March 22, 2024.

Post Tag:
Dragon's Dogma 2
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
Author
Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing is a History undergrad from the National University of Singapore. She started playing video games in 1996 when her dad introduced her to Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Resident Evil -- and the rest, as they say, is history. When she's not obsessing over Elden Ring and Dark Souls lore theories, you can find her singing along loudly and badly to Taylor Swift's latest bops. Formerly the Reviews Editor at Twinfinite, she joined the Escapist team in 2024. You can reach her at [email protected].