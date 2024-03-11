Category:
Dragon’s Dogma 2’s Character Creator Tool Is Ridiculously Detailed

Zhiqing Wan
Published: Mar 11, 2024 02:04 am
Image Source: Capcom

We’re just weeks away from the release of Dragon’s Dogma 2, the highly anticipated sequel to Capcom’s 2012 action-RPG. And if you can’t wait to get your hands on it, you’ll be pleased to know that you can start creating your character beforehand.

This past weekend, Capcom released the character creator tool for Dragon’s Dogma 2, and it’s now available as a free download for PC, PS5, and Xbox. Essentially, you can get a bit of a headstart in the game by exploring all of the options the tool has to offer, create your character and adjust to perfection, then import them over to the full game once it releases and jump right in.

And you’ll be glad for that extra time too. The character creation tool is extremely detailed, though I guess that’s not really a surprise considering the quality of the character creators we’ve seen in past Capcom games like Monster Hunter. With all of the sliders and settings available, it’s probably even possible for you to create a mirror image of yourself in-game, along with iconic characters and celebrities.

I, for one, cannot wait to recreate Taylor Swift in Dragon’s Dogma 2 and have her traipsing around the open-world taking down giant monsters.

Later on in the game, you’ll also be able to create and customize your own Pawn, which is this game’s main form of online multiplayer. Pawns can be recruited by other players, and depending on how far you’ve progressed in your own game, they may be able to share valuable quest knowledge with others who hire them.

You can save up to five characters in the free character tool at the moment, which should be plenty for folks who want to play around with it and finalize their character ahead of the official release.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is set to be released for PC and consoles on March 22, 2024.

Dragon's Dogma 2
Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing is a History undergrad from the National University of Singapore. She started playing video games in 1996 when her dad introduced her to Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Resident Evil -- and the rest, as they say, is history. When she's not obsessing over Elden Ring and Dark Souls lore theories, you can find her singing along loudly and badly to Taylor Swift's latest bops. Formerly the Reviews Editor at Twinfinite, she joined the Escapist team in 2024. You can reach her at [email protected].