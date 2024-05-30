Here is everything that is leaving Destiny with the Final Shape

As The Witness looms at us in Destiny 2, a lot of our current activities, resources, and missions will be entering the dreaded content vault, never to be seen again.
Content from the Season of Defiance, Deep, Witch, and Wish will all be entering the content vault, along with some Into the Light content and items that will no longer be needed. This means all manner of new mechanics and ways to do things are on the way with The Final Shape, and we’ll learn more about that next week.
Everything entering the Content Vault on June 4 in Destiny 2
Bungie has been nice enough to give us a full list of all the things that are being removed from the game, which you can find broken out by season below.
|Content Source
|Content Type
|Season of Defiance
|All Story Missions
Defiant Battlegrounds
H.E.L.M War Table
The Farm
Seasonal Bounties
Defiant Keys
Defiant Engrams
Artifact: Ascendant Scepter
Brazen Spark Ship
Common Nobility Sparrow
Scribetrace Shell
|Season of the Deep
|All Story Missions
Fishing Tackle
Salvage
Deep Dives
Whetstone: Wicked Implement Exotic
H.E.L.M Sonar Station
The Plunge, Dive Tank
Seasonal Bounties
Deep Dive and Salvage Keys
Deep Engrams
Fishing Tackle
Artifact: NPA Repulsion Regulator
Akashic Revelation Ship
Siochain’s Scuba Shell
To Be Remembered Sparrow
|Season of the Witch
|All Story Missions
Savathun’s Spire
Altars of Summoning
The Imbaru Engine
Athenaeum at the H.E.L.M
Season Bounties
Witch Keys
Witch Engrams
power, Robust, and Feeble Offerings
Artifact: Acolyte’s Staff
Laminos Sparrow
Pharmakos Shell
Sparagmos Ship
|Season of Wish
|All Story Missions
Riven’s Lair
The Coil
Spirit of Riven at the H.E.L.M
Spirit’s Anchor
Seasonal Bounties
Lair Keys
Wish Engrams
Wish Tokens
Artifact: Queensfoil Censer
Gloaming Journeyer Sparrow
Wyrmguard Shell
Laurel Shell
Fire-Gilt Quadriga Sparrow
|Into the Light
|All Into the Light Quests
The Pantheon
Trophies of Bravery
Hall of Champions
Superblack Shader
Parade Armor Set
Limited Edition Weapons
|Resources and Mods
|Legendary Shards
Vanguard, Crucible, Gambit Bounties (replaced with a new system)
All Ritual and Pinnacle Weapons and Ornaments from Tower Vendors (the gear will become available in the Monument to Lost Lights Exotic Archive)
Minor Spec Mod
Major Spec Mod
Boss Spec Taken Spec Mod
Adept Big Ones Spec Mod
Resonant and Harmonic Alloy
Some special notes on Momentos:
- Mementos
- These will become one-time consumables with the launch of The Final Shape and will appear unlocked for use on any crafted weapon when consumed. Note: Mementos share the same inventory space.
- Dismantling these before The Final Shape launches will not add them to your crafted weapon inventories.
- Crafted and enhanced weapons will no longer need to visit the Relic on Mars to apply mementos. Players can apply the memento of their choosing directly in the weapon inspection screen.
- Memento stack cap limits will be raised from 1 to 3.
- If you are holding three (or more) of a particular memento, it will not drop again until you spend your mementos to be under the stack size limit of three.
- Using or replacing a Memento will remove it from your Memento inventory.
