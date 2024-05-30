Here is everything that is leaving Destiny with the Final Shape

As The Witness looms at us in Destiny 2, a lot of our current activities, resources, and missions will be entering the dreaded content vault, never to be seen again.

Content from the Season of Defiance, Deep, Witch, and Wish will all be entering the content vault, along with some Into the Light content and items that will no longer be needed. This means all manner of new mechanics and ways to do things are on the way with The Final Shape, and we’ll learn more about that next week.

Everything entering the Content Vault on June 4 in Destiny 2

Bungie has been nice enough to give us a full list of all the things that are being removed from the game, which you can find broken out by season below.

Content Source Content Type Season of Defiance All Story Missions

Defiant Battlegrounds

H.E.L.M War Table

The Farm

Seasonal Bounties

Defiant Keys

Defiant Engrams

Artifact: Ascendant Scepter

Brazen Spark Ship

Common Nobility Sparrow

Scribetrace Shell Season of the Deep All Story Missions

Fishing Tackle

Salvage

Deep Dives

Whetstone: Wicked Implement Exotic

H.E.L.M Sonar Station

The Plunge, Dive Tank

Seasonal Bounties

Deep Dive and Salvage Keys

Deep Engrams

Fishing Tackle

Artifact: NPA Repulsion Regulator

Akashic Revelation Ship

Siochain’s Scuba Shell

To Be Remembered Sparrow Season of the Witch All Story Missions

Savathun’s Spire

Altars of Summoning

The Imbaru Engine

Athenaeum at the H.E.L.M

Season Bounties

Witch Keys

Witch Engrams

power, Robust, and Feeble Offerings

Artifact: Acolyte’s Staff

Laminos Sparrow

Pharmakos Shell

Sparagmos Ship Season of Wish All Story Missions

Riven’s Lair

The Coil

Spirit of Riven at the H.E.L.M

Spirit’s Anchor

Seasonal Bounties

Lair Keys

Wish Engrams

Wish Tokens

Artifact: Queensfoil Censer

Gloaming Journeyer Sparrow

Wyrmguard Shell

Laurel Shell

Fire-Gilt Quadriga Sparrow Into the Light All Into the Light Quests

The Pantheon

Trophies of Bravery

Hall of Champions

Superblack Shader

Parade Armor Set

Limited Edition Weapons Resources and Mods Legendary Shards

Vanguard, Crucible, Gambit Bounties (replaced with a new system)

All Ritual and Pinnacle Weapons and Ornaments from Tower Vendors (the gear will become available in the Monument to Lost Lights Exotic Archive)

Minor Spec Mod

Major Spec Mod

Boss Spec Taken Spec Mod

Adept Big Ones Spec Mod

Resonant and Harmonic Alloy

Some special notes on Momentos:

Mementos These will become one-time consumables with the launch of The Final Shape and will appear unlocked for use on any crafted weapon when consumed. Note: Mementos share the same inventory space. Dismantling these before The Final Shape launches will not add them to your crafted weapon inventories. Crafted and enhanced weapons will no longer need to visit the Relic on Mars to apply mementos. Players can apply the memento of their choosing directly in the weapon inspection screen. Memento stack cap limits will be raised from 1 to 3. If you are holding three (or more) of a particular memento, it will not drop again until you spend your mementos to be under the stack size limit of three. Using or replacing a Memento will remove it from your Memento inventory.



