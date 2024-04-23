Hibike! Euphonium Season 3 Episode Release Dates & Time

The band is back together as Hibike! Euphonium returns for its third season. As new faces join the school band you won’t want to miss a moment. So you don’t, here is a look at the release dates and times for each episode.

When Do Episodes of Hibike! Euphonium Release?

Screenshot via Crunchyroll

The first episode of Hibike! Euphonium Season 3 landed on April 7, 2024. New episodes are set to arrive weekly through the remainder of April, May, and then June, so you have a lot more Hibike to enjoy.

There will be 13 episodes in this season of the show, and so you don’t miss out on any of the action, here is a look at the expected release date for each.

Episode Number Release Date Episode 1 April 7 Episode 2 April 14 Episode 3 April 21 Episode 4 April 28 Episode 5 May 5 Episode 6 May 12 Episode 7 May 19 Episode 8 May 26 Episode 9 June 2 Episode 10 June 9 Episode 11 June 16 Episode 12 June 23 Episode 13 June 30

If there are any delays to these episodes don’t fret! This article will be updated to reflect that news.

What Time Do Episodes of Hibike! Euphonium Season 3 Release?

New episodes of Hibike! Euphonium Season 3 will arrive on Crunchyroll at 3:30 am PT each Sunday. This should be the same time for every episode until the season is over, but if there are any changes this article will be updated.

While Crunchyroll is the best place to watch Hibike! Euphonium Season 3 as it airs, but there is a small delay from when it premieres in Japan to when it lands on the service. If you haven’t yet caught up on Hibike! Euphonium’s previous seasons, or the first few episodes in Season 3 then you can binge it all right now on Crunchyroll.

