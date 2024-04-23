Hibike Euphonium Season 3 screenshot of character holding instrument
Screenshot via Crunchyroll
Category:
Anime & Manga

Hibike! Euphonium Season 3 Episode Release Dates & Time

New faces join the band.
Image of Ryan Galloway
Ryan Galloway
|
Published: Apr 23, 2024 07:08 pm

The band is back together as Hibike! Euphonium returns for its third season. As new faces join the school band you won’t want to miss a moment. So you don’t, here is a look at the release dates and times for each episode.

Recommended Videos

When Do Episodes of Hibike! Euphonium Release?

Hibike Euphonium Season 3 playing instrument screenshot
Screenshot via Crunchyroll

The first episode of Hibike! Euphonium Season 3 landed on April 7, 2024. New episodes are set to arrive weekly through the remainder of April, May, and then June, so you have a lot more Hibike to enjoy.

There will be 13 episodes in this season of the show, and so you don’t miss out on any of the action, here is a look at the expected release date for each.

Episode NumberRelease Date
Episode 1April 7
Episode 2April 14
Episode 3April 21
Episode 4April 28
Episode 5May 5
Episode 6May 12
Episode 7May 19
Episode 8May 26
Episode 9June 2
Episode 10June 9
Episode 11June 16
Episode 12June 23
Episode 13June 30

If there are any delays to these episodes don’t fret! This article will be updated to reflect that news.

What Time Do Episodes of Hibike! Euphonium Season 3 Release?

New episodes of Hibike! Euphonium Season 3 will arrive on Crunchyroll at 3:30 am PT each Sunday. This should be the same time for every episode until the season is over, but if there are any changes this article will be updated.

While Crunchyroll is the best place to watch Hibike! Euphonium Season 3 as it airs, but there is a small delay from when it premieres in Japan to when it lands on the service. If you haven’t yet caught up on Hibike! Euphonium’s previous seasons, or the first few episodes in Season 3 then you can binge it all right now on Crunchyroll.

Post Tag:
Hibike Euphonium
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article What Is the Difference Between the Solo Leveling Manhwa and Novel?
Solo Leveling and the Three Episode Rule - Why Intros Matter
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
What Is the Difference Between the Solo Leveling Manhwa and Novel?
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Apr 23, 2024
Read Article Failure Frame: I Became the Strongest and Annihilated Everything with Low-Level Spells Release Date
Touka Mimori stopping monster with his spells in Failure Frame
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
Failure Frame: I Became the Strongest and Annihilated Everything with Low-Level Spells Release Date
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Apr 23, 2024
Read Article Baki vs Kengan Release Date, Trailer, Cast, Plot, and More
Baki Hanma vs Kengan Ashura
Category: Guides
Guides
Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
Baki vs Kengan Release Date, Trailer, Cast, Plot, and More
Jordan Althoff Jordan Althoff Apr 23, 2024
Related Content
Read Article What Is the Difference Between the Solo Leveling Manhwa and Novel?
Solo Leveling and the Three Episode Rule - Why Intros Matter
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
What Is the Difference Between the Solo Leveling Manhwa and Novel?
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Apr 23, 2024
Read Article Failure Frame: I Became the Strongest and Annihilated Everything with Low-Level Spells Release Date
Touka Mimori stopping monster with his spells in Failure Frame
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
Failure Frame: I Became the Strongest and Annihilated Everything with Low-Level Spells Release Date
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway Apr 23, 2024
Read Article Baki vs Kengan Release Date, Trailer, Cast, Plot, and More
Baki Hanma vs Kengan Ashura
Category: Guides
Guides
Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
Baki vs Kengan Release Date, Trailer, Cast, Plot, and More
Jordan Althoff Jordan Althoff Apr 23, 2024
Author
Ryan Galloway
Ryan is a Senior Staff Writer for The Escapist who has been working at GAMURS since 2020. He covers a wide variety of topics between anime and gaming and boasts a degree in Journalism from Murdoch University. Email: [email protected]