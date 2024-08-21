Dali holds a baby while his vampire friends look on
All English Dub Voice Actors & Cast List for Delico’s Nursery

You'll recognize many of these voices.
Published: Aug 20, 2024 11:20 pm

Delico’s Nursery is one of the last shows to begin its run during the Summer 2024 anime season, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t one of the best. If you’ve been waiting for the English dub, here are the voices that you’ll be getting familiar with.

Derrick Snow as Dali

Delico’s Nursery has recruited Derrick Snow to voice Dali in its anime’s English dub. This talented voice actor is no stranger to anime having previously appeared in hit shows including Fire Force, Blue Lock, My Hero Academia, and Chainsaw Man.

Kieran Flitton as Gerhard

Another veteran in the anime space, Kieran Flitton will voice Gerhard in Delico’s Nursery. Previous roles that you may have heard them in include Black Butler: Public School Arc, Frieren, Bucchigiri, and even One Piece.

Ryan Negron as Henrique

Ryan Negron will voice Henrique in the English dub of Delico’s Nursery. This talented star has appeared in hits like Quality Assurance in Another World, Shangri-La Frontier, The Great Cleric, and more.

John Burgmeier as Dino

The final actor joining the core cast of Delico’s Nursery’s English dub is John Burgmeier the voice of Dino. This veteran in the space has appeared in a ton of anime including his most notable appearances as Tien in Dragon Ball. Beyond that, shows you’ll recognize his voice from include My Hero Academia, One Piece, Attack on Titan, and a whole lote more.

Delico’s Nursery English Voice Cast

CharacterActor
AngelicoDani Chambers
ClaraLinda K Leonard
ClausBlake McNamara
ElenaMolly Zhang
FerdinandSonny Franks
FridaColleen Clinkenbeard
JohannesJeremy Schwartz
LuciaLeah Clark
CatalinaOscar Seung
KeithDallas Reid
JurasDavid Wald
KikiKate Bristol
AbrahamDavon Oliver
MorrisGreg Dulcie
RaphaelMadeleine Morris
UISara Ragsdale

These are all of the voices that will appear in the Delico’s Nursery English dub. You can stream the new series as it airs weekly on Crunchyroll, with the first episode available on Aug. 21, 2024.

