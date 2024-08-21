Delico’s Nursery is one of the last shows to begin its run during the Summer 2024 anime season, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t one of the best. If you’ve been waiting for the English dub, here are the voices that you’ll be getting familiar with.

All English Dub Voice Actors & Cast List for Delico’s Nursery

Derrick Snow as Dali

Delico’s Nursery has recruited Derrick Snow to voice Dali in its anime’s English dub. This talented voice actor is no stranger to anime having previously appeared in hit shows including Fire Force, Blue Lock, My Hero Academia, and Chainsaw Man.

Kieran Flitton as Gerhard

Another veteran in the anime space, Kieran Flitton will voice Gerhard in Delico’s Nursery. Previous roles that you may have heard them in include Black Butler: Public School Arc, Frieren, Bucchigiri, and even One Piece.

Ryan Negron as Henrique

Ryan Negron will voice Henrique in the English dub of Delico’s Nursery. This talented star has appeared in hits like Quality Assurance in Another World, Shangri-La Frontier, The Great Cleric, and more.

John Burgmeier as Dino

The final actor joining the core cast of Delico’s Nursery’s English dub is John Burgmeier the voice of Dino. This veteran in the space has appeared in a ton of anime including his most notable appearances as Tien in Dragon Ball. Beyond that, shows you’ll recognize his voice from include My Hero Academia, One Piece, Attack on Titan, and a whole lote more.

Delico’s Nursery English Voice Cast

Character Actor Angelico Dani Chambers Clara Linda K Leonard Claus Blake McNamara Elena Molly Zhang Ferdinand Sonny Franks Frida Colleen Clinkenbeard Johannes Jeremy Schwartz Lucia Leah Clark Catalina Oscar Seung Keith Dallas Reid Juras David Wald Kiki Kate Bristol Abraham Davon Oliver Morris Greg Dulcie Raphael Madeleine Morris UI Sara Ragsdale

These are all of the voices that will appear in the Delico’s Nursery English dub. You can stream the new series as it airs weekly on Crunchyroll, with the first episode available on Aug. 21, 2024.

