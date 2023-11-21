The Simpsons: Hit & Run Devs Also Don’t Know Why There Wasn’t a Sequel

Many gamers have fond memories of the GTA clone video game, The Simpsons: Hit & Run. When it comes to why there hasn’t been a sequel, however, the title’s developers are just as unable to give an answer as players are.

The website Retbit posted an article showcasing the game’s developers answering questions about The Simpsons: Hit & Run. The discussion comes from the MinnMax YouTube channel:

There are some interesting tidbits in this video, one of which is that a medieval Simpsons game was going to be developed by Stormfront Studios (makers of The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers video game). The executive producer of Hit & Run, John Melchior, explains the Hit & Run sequel was part of a five-game deal “for less money than I think [publisher] Vivendi paid for the first game.” While the project was in development by Radical Entertainment, Vivendi Games passed on publishing any of the five games.

This is tragic because the sequel was going to incorporate things like time travel, towing, airships, and planes. It didn’t make sense not to make another title, especially since Hit & Run was a commercial success. As John’s boss said, “He was just like, ‘I don’t understand. I gave it to you on a silver platter, why aren’t you just saying yes and doing these games?’ It was just a really bizarre decision. I’ll never understand it. Most people on the production level never understood it.”

Nowadays, Electronic Arts holds the license to make Simpsons video games. It would be easy money for the company to greenlight The Simpsons: Hit & Run sequel or even a remaster. Time will tell if it ever will.