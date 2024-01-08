Hogwarts Legacy has plenty of quests to keep you busy, one of which is solving a treasure map given to you by Arthur Plummly. So, here’s how to find Hogwarts Legacy: Cache in the Castle Landmarks for Arthur’s Treasure Map.

The first landmark to find is a rhino skeleton, and chances are you’ll have walked past it already. If you do get lost at any point, you can always recheck the map Arthur gives you from the quest section of your inventory.

How to Find the Rhino Skeleton

From where you meet Arthur (near the Charms Classroom), head downstairs, past the statue with the globe, and keep going down. Keep going till you reach the blue and grey landing. Over the handrails, you’ll be able to see a map globe, and to the right of it is the rhino skeleton. Just go down there, and you’re done with your first clue.

How to Find the Dragon Fountain

Next, go down the stairs to the right of the globe and out through the double doors. You’ll be outside, and you can see the dragon fountain to your left. Just walk up to it to activate this clue/landmark. It’s as easy as that.

How to Find the Cottage Door Painting

The final landmark is a painting of a cottage door, so go through the double doors behind the dragon fountain and go down the hall up the stairs you’ll find on your right. On the second floor, you’ll reach a picture of a snowy cottage, but you can’t take the treasure just yet.

Instead, use Accio on the object at the top to turn the picture into a door. Go inside, take the treasure, and that’s it. All that’s left is to return to Arthur. And that’s how to find Cache in the Castle Landmarks for Arthur’s Treasure Map in Hogwarts Legacy.