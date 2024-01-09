In the second half of the 1.6 update for Honkai: Star Rail, we got the new 5-Star character Ruan Mei and a couple of event quests based around her character. In this guide, we’ll be going over collecting and nurturing creatures in the Honkai: Star Rail Critter Pick event.

Honkai Star Rail Critter Pick Guide to Creature Collecting and Nurturing

You’ll find the Critter Pick event inside your Travel Log menu. You’ll need to play through a short story mission based around Ruan Mei first to be able to play this mission. It will introduce you to the character and these creatures that are her creations and one of her many experiments. Once you have access to the event, you’ll be able to enter the Seclusion Zone, where the creatures are being stored. After helping a few of the creatures, you’ll unlock their main living area.

You’ll need to help them set up their space using some sprays in the right location to indicate where the creatures should be doing what. This part is very straightforward, though. After that, you’ll be able to access the main thing you’ll need for the event – the Lifeform Oven. It’s here that most of your research, creature collecting, and combining takes place and where you’ll earn the limited-time rewards for the event.

The main goals for the event are also the main categories for the limited-time rewards. You’ll earn rewards for unlocking 3, 6, and 9 rare variant creations, accommodating all those creations, and then also completing the main quests for the event.

Your research level increases the more you successfully combine the creatures to obtain new variations that feature different Skin, Filling, and Patterns. In the Research Handbook tab, you’ll find specific rare creations for you to work toward combining your creatures. Simply select the one you’d like to complete and then use the pin icon to set it as your combining goal. Now, on the main Critter Pick combing screen, you’ll see your creation goal on the top right of the screen.

The goal here will be to fulfill all the required attributes needed to combine into the end rare creature. To get creatures that meet all these requirements, you’ll often need to combine a few times Critters that have one of the traits shown in the requirements. This way, you’ll be able to make a Critter with two of the traits after a combination or two. Then, when selecting that Critter, it’ll show two of the required attributes to create a rare Critter as ticked off. You’ll then just need to add the second Critter with the required third trait, and then you’re good to start combining.

When combing to get a rare trait Critter, you’ll see a percentage above the combing screen. Keep combing the selected Critters until you reach 100%. This is when you’ll hit the special rare mutation you’re looking to achieve. The rare ones are super cute and are based upon some of the characters you’ll then text to show them the resemblance, which is really funny.

Once you’ve got a bunch of Critters that you love, you can place some of them down on the nearby furniture to accommodate them. This will complete the requirements to earn rewards, and you’ll also get to see your cute little creations sitting around the area! There are a couple of areas that you’ll need to fill up with your cute little Critters to claim all the limited-time rewards, but it’s a really easy part of the event to complete for rewards.

Eventually, you’ll hit a wall where you’ll run out of access to rare Critters to work on creating. It’s these points where you’ll need to go on one of the missions for the events. Look for them in your Quest Log and complete the quest as instructed. They’re all very straightforward missions, and once completed, you’ll earn some rewards and be able to continue progressing your Critter research.

That’s everything there is to the Critter event in Honkai: Star Rail. It can look overwhelming at first, but once you get the hang of combining different Critters, you’ll have a whole collection ready to go in no time and all the juicy event rewards in your pocket!