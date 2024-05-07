Category:
Guides
Video Games

Do You Need to Play Hades Before Hades 2? Answered

A sequel by all means
Patrick Souza
Published: May 7, 2024 07:43 am

Many new players will be giving Hades 2, the first sequel ever made by Supergiant Games, a chance. But do they need to play the first Hades before heading straight to Hades 2 to avoid missing out on anything?

Do You Have to Play Hades Before Hades 2?

Surprisingly, no. You can enjoy the sequel and its whole storyline, even if this is your first entry in this duology. Of course, playing the first one gives you a lot more context about characters, the overall world and setting, and why Melinoë’s journey is so important. But both stories are self-contained enough to the point where they can be played separately. This is taken directly from Supergiant’s official FAQ, which goes through this and many other doubts players may have about the game.

But you should still give the first game a chance, even if you’re starting with the second title. But be aware that, by playing the second title first, you’ll be spoiled about many important aspects and twists of the first game. These include (but are not limited to) Zagreus’ family ties, certain characters’ personalities, and even some of the powers you can use during the journey.

Poseidon talking about some of the events in Hades during Hades 2
Poseidon briefly mentions some of the first game’s characters | Screenshot by The Escapist

Even so, the first game is a unique experience that should be enjoyed by everyone. Zagreus plays quite differently from his sister, thanks to his widely different array of weapons. Mix it with some intrinsically different bosses and themes, and you have a similar but different enough experience on your hands. In other words, play Hades. But if you don’t, play Hades 2 anyway.

Hades 2 is now available as Early Access on PC through Steam and Epic Games Store.

Hades II
