How to Use Damaged Weapon Cores in Stellar Blade

An unexpected robot.
Dan Wenerowicz
Published: May 7, 2024 07:34 am

The world in Stellar Blade is full of secrets to uncover, and if you manage to find some Damaged Weapon Cores, you can upgrade Blood Edge even further. My guide will cover where you can use those cores and increase your damage even further.

Stellar Blade: How to Use Damaged Weapon Cores

Bring at least two Damaged Weapon Cores to D1G-g2r in the northern Wasteland to exchange them for a standard Weapon Core. The damaged variants can’t be used to upgrade Blood Edge, so they need to be reserved for trading. If you’ve tried to upgrade your weapon with these when you went to a Repair Console, you likely noticed that they didn’t appear. Only full cores earned in an exchange or from bosses can be applied.

Before you start trading with D1G-g2r, you need to get the first part of the drone’s quest started. As you explore the Wasteland, you will be given a quest called “Plan to Clean the Earth.” This will automatically start as you enter the Scrap Plains and get closer to D1G-g2r’s hideout. Help him reset the crane so he can be free, and he will be happy to chat with EVE. He has further requests, but you can also start accessing his shop and getting rid of your Damaged Weapon Cores in Stellar Blade.

Nearly everything in D1G-g2r’s shop is purchased through machine parts on robotic enemies. Weapon Cores are one of the few items you can exchange with another item. In this case, you need to hunt out the empowered Elite Naytibas that lurk around the open-world areas of Stellar Blade. They are typically tied to side quests, and they are always versions of bosses that you’ve faced in the past. Defeating two will allow you to trade with D1G-g2r and increase your damage overall.

And that’s all you need to know about Damaged Weapon Cores in Stellar Blade. Keep knocking out those side quests, and you’ll easily find the Elites.

Stellar Blade is available now on PlayStation 5.

