Honor of Kings: World Multiplayer Combat Trailer Reveals Vibrant Monster Battles

Open-world RPG Honor of Kings: World just got a multiplayer combat trailer showing off more of its massive areas and colorful action. Better yet, the footage from publisher Tencent and developer TiMi Studio shows us some of the arenas players will join up and battle in, and the monsters they’ll be fighting look both big and beautiful. These elemental behemoths range from fiery, to icy, to grassy, and more, with each looking like they bring their own accompanying attacks. For a taste of how you’ll face these creatures with friends, you can watch the Honor of Kings: World multiplayer combat trailer below.

Honor of Kings: World is a big-budget spinoff of TiMi’s 5v5 mobile MOBA hit, Honor of Kings. While the original title’s top-down visual style and free-to-play price point have attracted millions, World is looking to up the ante with a larger scale and completely different combat. It’s unclear if the project will be free to play at this time.

Honor of Kings: World was revealed by Tencent and TiMi late last year. Platforms and release window have not yet been announced, so stay tuned for further updates. TiMi Studio was previously perhaps best known in the West for developing Call of Duty: Mobile for Activision.