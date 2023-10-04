Horizon Forbidden West Will Have Two Discs Before FF7 Rebirth

Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition is set to be the first PlayStation 5 game to have two discs, beating Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth by several months. That also means that, unlike some console games, you’ll be able to play it without a download.

Doesitplay, a site that catalogues whether or not games can be played internet free, spotted that the physical release of Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition has a helpful two-disc symbol on the back. That’s a stark contrast to games like Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Halo: Infinite and so on, which have just the one disc and require you to go online to download the rest of the game. That, in turn, means that if you’ve no internet connection to hand, the discs are as good as useless. Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth also has two discs, but it won’t be arrive until 29 February 2024. Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition, on the other hand, lands this October 6.

Does that mean you’ll be swapping discs just to play the Horizon Forbidden West’s Burning Shores DLC? No. You’ll use both discs to install the game, but once it’s on your hard drive you’ll just need one of the two in your PS5’s drive.

Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition is also coming to PC in early 2024 but as with virtually every PC game these days, a physical release isn’t on the cards. And if you’re wondering why the Complete Edition isn’t gracing the PlayStation 4, that’s because the Burning Shores expansion was PS5 only.