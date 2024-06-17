House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 1, ‘A Son for a Son’ Recap

Warning: The following recap contains major spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 1, “A Son for a Son.”

Here’s a full recap of everything that goes down in House of the Dragon Season 2’s premiere, “A Son for a Son,” (including that shocking scene).

Winterfell and The Wall, Revisited

House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 1 opens in one of the Game of Thrones franchise’s most beloved locales: Winterfell. Here, the Stark forces draw straws (or, rather, stones) to see who will sign up for the Night’s Watch. It’s an old House Stark tradition — a way of actively supporting the Night’s Watch’s eternal vigil. Those unfortunate to score a black stone head to the Wall, and Episode 1’s focus shifts accordingly.

Lord Cregan Stark (Tom Taylor) escorts Prince Jacaerys Velaryon (Harry Collett) around the honking-big ice barrier. They reflect on their family history — Jacaerys’ dragon-riding ancestor forced Cregan’s to bend the knee a century earlier — before the conversation shifts to the impending civil war. Jacaerys is on a recruitment drive, however, Cregan doesn’t want to divert any men from the Wall, especially as winter approaches.

When Jacaerys scoffs at the mission of the Night’s Watch, Cregan insists that they and the Wall protect Westeros from more than minor (or even imaginary) threats. He stops short of mentioning Game of Thrones‘ White Walkers, but it’s clearly what he’s driving at. With his point made, Cregan pledges a bunch of older soldiers to fight on behalf of Jacaerys’ mother, Queen Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy).

It’s a decent outcome for Jacaerys — but the mood is soured when a raven arrives with word of his younger brother Lucerys’ death (as seen in Season 1’s finale).

Tensions Simmer on Dragonstone

House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 1 then turns its gaze to Dragonstone. Princess Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best) returns from patrolling the area with her dragon, Meleys. She’s greeted by Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith), who orders her to go back out again, with him in tow. His plan? Swoop over to King’s Landing and kill Prince Aemond Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell) and his dragon, Vhagar, as revenge for Lucerys.

Rhaenys questions whether Rhaenyra gave the go-ahead for Daemon’s plan, and he confirms the queen is effectively AWOL. When Daemon grumbles about Rhaenyra’s absence and its impact on their campaign, Rhaenys defends her right to mourn Lucerys’ death — and locate his remains. She also tacitly throws shade at Daemon’s vengeance-driven game plan. He claps back by bringing up Rhaenys’ decision not to kill King Aegon II Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Carney) back in Season 1.

Rhaenys doesn’t respond to Daemon’s taunts that she could’ve averted Lucerys’ death. But when he tries ordering her again, she reminds him he’s not the king and exits.

Sad Vibes Reign Throughout Westeros

While Rhaenys and Daemon squabble, Rhaenrya continues her search for Lucerys’ body. We pick up with her and her dragon Syrax outside the poor kid’s last known location: Storm’s End fortress. It’s a short scene — the key takeaway is that Rhaenrya is still openly distraught — and then we’re off to Driftmark.

Here, Lord Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) meets up with Alyn of Hull (Abubakar Salim) for an update on repairs to Corlys’ ship. It’s bad news: the boat won’t be back on the water for a while yet. Alyn promises to chat with his brother about roping in reinforcements to speed things up. He then presents Corlys with a dagger that arrived at the docks; Corlys reveals it was a gift meant for his son, Laenor (believed dead since midway through Season 1).

Alyn offers Corlys his sympathies, and the Sea Snake acknowledges that Alyn saved his life last season. Alyn brushes it off and leaves. Corlys’ expression suggests there’s more going on here (which will come as no surprise to Fire & Blood readers).

‘Dysfunction’ Is the Word of the Day in King’s Landing

In King’s Landing, Aegon pays his sister/wife, Helaena Targaryen (Phia Saban), a visit, looking for their eldest son, Jaehaerys. Aegon wants to do “Bring Your Child to Work Day” at the next Small Council meeting, however, Helaena isn’t keen on the idea. Undeterred, Aegon departs in search of Jaehaerys. As he goes, Helaena confesses she’s afraid. Aegon assumes she’s referring to a dragon attack, but she cryptically cites rats as her biggest fear.

Meanwhile, Dowager Queen Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) and Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel) are wrapping up their latest sexy liaison in the former’s chambers. Once they’re done, Alicent makes it clear their affair needs to end. They then head to the Small Council meeting, with Aegon and Jaehaerys hot on their heels. Jaehaerys isn’t around long (he’s predictably disruptive), and when he goes, Aemond enters. Aemond doesn’t say much, and Alicent, Criston, and Ser Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) eventually convince Aegon to avoid any actions that would spark an all-out war.

The meeting wraps up, and Alicent reluctantly gives some face time to Lord Larys Strong (Matthew Needham), who implies he knows about her and Cole. Larys also confirms he’s purged Alicent’s staff of disloyal members and personally filled the vacancies. Alicent subsequently takes a bath, and after she sends her servants from the room, it’s evident she’s not keen on having Larys’ people close by.

A Targaryen Civil War Rumbles Ever Closer

“A Son for a Son” then cuts back to Rhaenrya, who locates what’s left of Lucerys, washed up on a beach. More tears ensue, and then we jump back to King’s Landing. Aegon is perched on the Iron Throne, hearing Small Folk petitions. To his credit, he tries to do right by them, however, Otto repeatedly has to step in and reverse his short-sighted, unstrategic decisions. Afterward, Larys grabs Aegon’s ear and sows the seeds for Otto’s ousting as Hand of the King.

Speaking of Otto, he pops in on Alicent in her chambers. She pulls him up over constantly undermining her at the Small Council meeting. Alicent hopes that if Aegon and Aemond still respect her, she can avert war. Otto contends that’s no longer possible, and Alicent counters that she can at least steer her sons along a more moderate path.

Back at Dragonstone, Mysaria (Sonoya Mizuno) winds up in Daemon’s custody. He accuses her of selling out Rhaenyra and the Black Targaryen camp and putting Aegon on the throne. Mysaria defiantly maintains that her actions were purely transactional. Daemon orders her locked up, leading to a testy exchange with Ser Erryk Cargyll (Elliott Tittensor) over his identical twin Arryk’s place in the Green Targaryen camp.

Rhaenyra returns home and (following a brief war council update) demands Aemond. In response, Daemon visits Mysaria in her cell, bartering her freedom for knowledge on how to strike at Aemond in the Red Keep. Meanwhile, Rhaenyra holds a funeral for Lucerys.

Blood and Cheese

In King’s Landing, Daemon covertly recruits Hightower-hater Blood (Sam C. Wilson) and ratcatcher Cheese (Mark Stobbart) to kill Aemond. While that’s going on, Aemond is busy sharing his proposed battle plans with Criston. Cole praises Aemond’s strategies but nevertheless defends Alicent and her lingering affection for Rhaenyra. Then Otto strolls in, sends Cole on his way, and counsels Aemond against any impulsive behavior.

This brings us to House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 1’s home stretch. Blood and Cheese slink through the Red Keep, eventually stumbling upon Helaena and her sleeping children. Interpreting Daemon’s “a son for a son” brief as any Targaryen’s son, they hack off Jaehaerys’ head. Helaena grabs her surviving child and flees, barging in on Alicent and Cole in bed. “They killed the boy,” she states, as Alicent’s eyes grow wide in horror.

