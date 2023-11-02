House of the Dragon Season 2 Gets Summer 2024 Release Window

House of the Dragon Season 2 is expected to continue its Game of Thrones spinoff story in summer 2024, HBO announced.

Information about the show’s highly anticipated second season comes from a recent press event in New York (via Variety). Media were given a look at the first trailer for the upcoming fantasy continuation, though there’s no word on when that footage will make its way to the public. However, HBO CEO Casey Bloys finally revealed the Game of Thrones offshoot’s long-awaited release window. House of the Dragon Season 2 is expected to start its rollout in “early summer,” so if we’re lucky, we’ll get to see what happens sometime in June.

House of the Dragon premiered in August 2022 and wrapped up Season 1 last October. It was a blistering first season that was mostly well-received by fans. That’s good to hear considering the original Game of Thrones show it is set before left fans with a sour taste in their mouths by the time its finale premiered. Still, HBO has a lot of work to do if it wants to fully regain the ground lost with fans, and that means finding a fitting continuation after House of the Dragon Season 1 left viewers with a Dragon-sized cliffhanger.

Meanwhile, Bloys also confirmed that another Game of Thrones spinoff, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight, will start shooting in spring 2024. Or, at least, that’s the expectation, so long as the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, which began in July, concludes soon. The show has an official summary, which you can read below:

“A century before the events of Game of Thrones, two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros… a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.”

Plot details on House of the Dragon Season 2 and how the series will continue to adapt the source material is a mystery. Stay tuned for any and all updates on the world of Game of Thrones as we wait for HBO to release that trailer.