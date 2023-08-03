Game of Thrones Actor Conleth Hill was ‘Frustrated’ with ‘Rushed’ Final Seasons

Conleth Hill, who played Varys in all eight seasons of Game of Thrones, says he was “inconsolable” about the show’s “rushed” final seasons. He offered his thoughts on seasons 7 and 8 during an interview with The Times (via IGN), where he dug into his feelings on how the divisive show wrapped up. Hill says he had “no complaints” about the first six seasons, but after that, he started to have some concerns.

“I thought I’d done something wrong. Right up until the last two series, I had no complaints at all,” Hill said. “I just felt frustrated with the last couple of series because Varys wasn’t the all-knowing character he had been.”

If you’re (somehow) unfamiliar with the end of Game of Thrones, you should know that the show drew controversy after its plot outpaced the release of George R. R. Martin’s source material. With no more books to pull story content from, the Game of Thrones team was left to find its own way forward. The results were…not exactly great, with fans still upset over how things wrapped up when the finale premiered in 2019.

Hill says that HBO had one plan for how the show should end, while the writers had another: “I felt that last series was a bit rushed. I was inconsolable, but now I’m fine about it.”

Game of Thrones came to a bitter end, but HBO is far from finished with George R. R. Martin’s cutthroat fantasy universe. Prequel show House of the Dragon finished its first season last year, with season 2 planned to arrive in the future. There’s also a Game of Thrones sequel show in the works that will follow Jon Snow after the events that made so many audiences upset in 2019. For now, that universe seems to be on a good track for the future. Be sure to stay tuned to see how it all shakes out.