HBO is looking to expand the world of Game of Thrones with even more fantasy adventures with an Aegon I Targaryen prequel show – and maybe even a movie. Per Variety, the series would follow Aegon along with his two sister-wives, Visenya and Rhaenys, and their conquest of Westeros. Viewers would get to see the trio lay waste with their armies and three dragons, taking power in six kingdoms, only excluding Dorne. Aegon’s journey to becoming the first king takes place 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones, so don’t expect to see Jon Snow pop up out of nowhere.

The unnamed show is only in the discussion stages at HBO. That said, the company is looking to get the ball rolling soon, with the search for a writer already underway. The Aegon I prequel Game of Thrones show could then receive a movie as a lead-in to the TV show, with the movie produced by Warner Bros. and HBO. However, those plans “remain in flux,” for now.

If nothing else, an Aegon, Visenya, and Rhaenys-centered spinoff show is further proof of HBO’s commitment to the Game of Thrones universe. Following the original show’s controversial conclusion in 2019, the company immediately began work on other projects that would carry on – and hopefully improve – its legacy. We’re currently in waiting for House of the Dragon’s eight-episode second season following the strong foundation it laid with its prequel story in season 1. Though he will be nowhere to be found in this new Aegon show, Kit Harington will indeed return as Jon Snow in another series that is set to pick up after the events of Game of Thrones.

HBO is far from confirming the existence of an Aegon-led Game of Thrones spinoff show, and there is certainly no official sign that a movie is on the way. We’ll hopefully learn more soon, so stay tuned for updates on the world of Westeros.