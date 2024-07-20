Batman: Caped Crusader Release Date, Plot, Length, and More

The long-awaited and once thought-canceled new Batman series, Batman: Caped Crusader, is nearly here. So here’s everything you need to know about this upcoming show you probably didn’t know existed.

What Is Batman: Caped Crusader About?

While not much is known about the plot of the new animated Batman series, we do know that the series will focus on the time in Batman’s history when he was first starting out as the masked vigilante. Because of that, Caped Crusader is meant to be the story of an early Batman who isn’t friendly with the Gotham Police Department or Commissioner Gordon and is actively being hunted by them. The series will stylistically be more like a classic noir title, reflecting the detective trappings of the character that’s been present from the beginning but often forgotten in modern stories. Speaking of, Batman’s costume has been designed to reflect these early appearances, with a design that is clearly reminiscent of his original Detective Comics #27 costume.

As for characters to expect in the series, while obviously Batman and Commissioner Gordon will feature prominently, the trailer also shows off some of Batman’s rouges, such as Two-Face, Catwoman, Harley Quinn, Penguin, and even someone who appears to be Firefly. The trailer also has Batman positing that there may be some big conspiracy afoot that connects many of these major Gotham crime figures together, possibly leading to an all-out gang war in Gotham, but it’s yet to be seen if each episode will be an isolated story like Batman: The Animated Series or contain a more serialized story like in My Adventures With Superman.

When Does Batman: Caped Crusader Release?

Batman: Caped Crusader will be released on August 1, 2024. All episodes will drop simultaneously, so you can immediately binge the entire first season at once.

How Many Episodes Is Batman: Caped Crusader?

Batman: Caped Crusader will run for 10 episodes. The length of each episode is unknown, but they’re expected to be anywhere from 20-30 minutes.

Where Can I Watch Batman: Caped Crusader?

Batman: Caped Crusader will stream exclusively on Prime Video. The series was once scheduled to premiere on both Cartoon Network and HBO Max, much like how My Adventures With Superman is, but the series was canceled due to cost-cutting measures at Warner Bros. It was around the same time that the completed Batgirl movie was also canceled to serve as a tax write off. Unlike Batgirl, the new animated Batman was shopped around to other networks, resulting in Amazon picking up the series and becoming the exclusive home of it for the foreseeable future.

Will There Be A Second Season Of Batman: Caped Crusader?

Yes. When Amazon purchased the streaming rights to the series after Warner Bros. sold them, it was picked up for a two-season order. It’s unclear at this time when the second season will arrive and if it will also run for 10 episodes.

